Jacobs Engineering : Declares Quarterly Dividend

09/11/2018 | 07:48pm CEST

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.15 per share of Jacobs common stock. This dividend will be paid on Oct. 26, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 28, 2018.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2017 revenue when combined with full-year CH2M revenues and a talent force of more than 77,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2017, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Jacobs Contacts
Investors:
Jonathan Doros, 817-239-3457
jonathan.doros@jacobs.com

Media:
Lorrie Paul Crum, 303-525-2916
lorrie.crum@jacobs.com

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-declares-quarterly-dividend-300710576.html

SOURCE Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
