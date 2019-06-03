Jacobs Engineering : Deutsche Bank Global Industrials Conference
06/03/2019 | 08:04pm EDT
Investor Presentation May 2019
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this presentation that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based on management's current estimates and expectations, and currently available competitive, financial, and economic data, forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements as actual results may differ materially. We caution the reader that there are a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is contained, projected or implied by our forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that the acquisition of KeyW by Jacobs will not close or the closing may be delayed, the ability to recognize the benefits of the KeyW disposition, the outcome of legal proceedings, the risk that Jacobs' future performance may not achieve its estimated earnings, changes in market conditions and economic circumstances, availability of investment opportunities, the timing, method and amount of repurchases under the share repurchase authorization, and the market price of the Company's common stock, among others. For a description of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 28, 2018, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 28, 2018 and March 29, 2019, as well as our other filings with the SEC. We are not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP financial measures. The non- GAAP financial measures used herein include: net revenue, adjusted net earnings, adjusted EPS, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted EBITDA. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP measures. More information about these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of this presentation. Reconciliation of the adjusted EPS and adjusted pro forma EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2019 to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because the Company cannot predict with sufficient certainty all of the components required to provide such reconciliation, including with respect to the costs and charges relating to transaction expenses, restructuring and integration to be incurred in fiscal 2019.
Pro Forma Figures
During this presentation, we may discuss comparisons of current quarter results to prior periods on a pro forma adjusted basis. The pro forma adjusted figures for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 were calculated by using revenue and income from continuing operations of the combined Jacobs and CH2M entities as if the acquisition of CH2M had occurred prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2018, as adjusted for (i) the exclusion of restructuring and other related charges, (ii) the deconsolidation of CH2M's investment in Chalk River as if deconsolidated on October 1, 2016 and (iii) the exclusion of the revenue and operating results associated with CH2M's MOPAC project. In addition, the prior fiscal periods are presented as if the divestiture of the ECR business had occurred prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2018. In addition, each quarterly period of fiscal 2018 has been recast to reflect the new segment realignment, backlog methodology and pension cost changes and the updated fiscal 2019 corporate cost allocation methodology, in addition to the other adjustments described on the Non-GAAP Financial Measures slides at the end of this presentation. We believe this information helps provide additional insight into the underlying trends of our business when comparing current performance against prior periods. Readers should consider this information together with a comparison to Jacobs' historical financial results as reported in Jacobs' filings with the SEC.
Jacobs: Industry leader poised for growth
New Jacobs (post ECR sale)
Q2 FY19 ($ in billions)
Net Revenue
Gross Backlog
U.S./Int'l Mix
Talent Base
Reimbursable
Public/Private
70%/30%
~50,000
and Lower Risk
Sector
Fixed Price
64%/36%
Services
~95%
Increasing portfolio mix in high value markets
Aligning around national government priorities
Solving sustainable infrastructure challenges
$1.1
$7.3
$1.4
$13.4
Double-Digit Q2 EBITDA Growth
Net revenue ($ in billions)
Backlog ($ in billions)
$19.3
$20.7
$2.3
$2.5
+8%
+9%
Focusing on technology-enabled delivery
Q2 FY18
Q2 FY19
FY18Q2
FY19Q2
Delivering on commitments
2016-2019
2016
Investor Day
2016-2019E
Baseline
Targets
Forecast
Organic Gross Revenue Growth
Flat
2 to 4% (CAGR)
2%+ (CAGR)
Revenue in Priority Growth Areas
50%
~65%
>75%
(incl. M&A)
Adj. Operating Profit Margin
4.8%
100 to 150 bps
>150 bps
Pro Forma ROIC
8.9%
50 to 150 bps,
<50 bps
or ~10%
Tracking well against our 3-year Strategic Plan
Strong execution against strategic and financial goals
2016-2018
2017
2019
Operational Improvements
Aligned lines of business to improve accountability
Drove operational improvement - adj. pro forma G&A as % of gross profit down >180 bps
Increased adj. operating profit margins by ~100 bps
Focused on more profitable end markets; gross margin in backlog up ~200 bps
CH2M Acquisition
($3.3B, ~7.0x TTM EBITDA1,)
Accelerated strategy in key markets - water, transportation, environmental and nuclear
Portfolio more aligned with favorable long-term secular growth trends
Accretive to adj. operating profit margin of ~40 bps
Overachieving original cost synergies, now expect $175M; revenue synergies materializing in backlog andpipeline
ECR Sale
($3.3B, 11.5x TTM multiple)
Increases focus on higher value portfolio
Eliminates most cyclical and lowest margin businesses
Accretive to gross margin by ~150 bps and adj. operating profit margin of ~25 bps
Significantly strengthens balance sheet and unlocks over $2.5B in capital
Pending KeyW Acquisition
($0.8B, ~10x 20202 multiple)
Adds Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), national security based cyber and mission-critical IT and analytics capabilities
IP-driventechnology with unique C5ISR solutions
2020E Adj. EPS Accretion of $0.25-$0.30, assuming full run- rate cost synergies
Substantial Opportunities to More than Double KeyW's Adj. Pro Forma EBITDA by 2022
Transforming our strategic and financial profile
51Includes expected full run-rate cost synergies of $150M
2Includes full run-rate cost synergies and NPV of tax assets
