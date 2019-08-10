Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jacobs Engineering Group    JEC

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP

(JEC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jacobs Engineering : Environment Analyst's Latest Insight Report on UK Ecological Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2019 | 05:26am EDT

Environment Analyst(EA) recently talked to Jacobs' Head of Discipline for Terrestrial Ecology in the U.K. Nick Clark about the trends in ecology work in the U.K. and how the rising natural capital agenda and biodiversity net gain principles are changing the shape of the service offering at the same time as new technological advancements.

In the report, Nick and other industry contributors discussed current trends in the ecology consultancy market and how these are helping to shape the future expectations in the coming years.

EAsubscribers can download the full Insight report here.

'We're supporting projects that help to create and improve our green infrastructure, enhance our natural and social capital, and create lasting legacies in our communities,' shared Nick. 'Helping clients as they look to minimise the environmental impact of the landmark projects that are reshaping our transport, water, energy, defence and industrial infrastructure.'

'Our work is focused on helping to protect communities and businesses from the consequences of climate change, pollution, extreme weather and adverse social and environmental impacts,' he continued. 'That requires all stakeholders to work together to make social and natural capital outcomes central to how we work create resilient solutions. In doing so, we will unlock creativity and deliver bigger and bolder outcomes for our communities.'

The use of digitization, data analytics, geospatial technology and other technological advancements, used in the right way, are changing the way we work. If we look, for example, at Defra's recently launched biodiversity metric which will help determine net gain provision. 'This approach will change the way we consider and report on projects in the future,' said Nick. 'Including the way we collect, analyse and interpret field data so it aligns with the categories employed by these metrics.

'We believe the time is right to take a different approach to how we deliver infrastructure in this country,' he added. 'We see the opportunity to help clients integrate their thinking and solutions on how we as a nation plan our vital infrastructure holistically - not just project by project - to deliver better and bigger outcomes. The environmental and societal outcomes are central to this, and ecology and habitat - whether preservation or creation - are key components.'

Article options

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2019 09:25:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
05:26aJACOBS ENGINEERING : Environment Analyst's Latest Insight Report on UK Ecologica..
PU
08/08JACOBS ENGINEERING : Elevating Inclusion & Diversity – a Core Company Valu..
PU
08/07A POWERFUL WATER FUTURE : One Water and Disruptive Innovations
PU
08/05JACOBS ENGINEERING : Quarterly Report
PU
08/05JACOBS ENGINEERING : Setting the Standard for Pharma Facilities of the Future
PU
08/05JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/05JACOBS ENGINEERING : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05JACOBS : Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019
PR
08/01A VISIONARY IN EDUCATION : Jacobs Powerful APPA Partnership
PU
07/29JACOBS ENGINEERING : Employee Rowing His Way Toward World Championships
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 621 M
EBIT 2019 865 M
Net income 2019 636 M
Debt 2019 716 M
Yield 2019 0,81%
P/E ratio 2019 20,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 11 639 M
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 91,00  $
Last Close Price 85,90  $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terence D. Hagen Co-Chief Operating Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Darren Kraabel Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP46.94%11 639
SHANDONG HI-SPEED CO LTD0.44%3 121
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-7.51%2 578
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.--.--%1 768
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO LTD-2.74%1 631
SINO THAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTN PCL--.--%1 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group