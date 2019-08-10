Jacobs Engineering : Environment Analyst's Latest Insight Report on UK Ecological Services

Environment Analyst(EA) recently talked to Jacobs' Head of Discipline for Terrestrial Ecology in the U.K. Nick Clark about the trends in ecology work in the U.K. and how the rising natural capital agenda and biodiversity net gain principles are changing the shape of the service offering at the same time as new technological advancements.

'We're supporting projects that help to create and improve our green infrastructure, enhance our natural and social capital, and create lasting legacies in our communities,' shared Nick. 'Helping clients as they look to minimise the environmental impact of the landmark projects that are reshaping our transport, water, energy, defence and industrial infrastructure.'

'Our work is focused on helping to protect communities and businesses from the consequences of climate change, pollution, extreme weather and adverse social and environmental impacts,' he continued. 'That requires all stakeholders to work together to make social and natural capital outcomes central to how we work create resilient solutions. In doing so, we will unlock creativity and deliver bigger and bolder outcomes for our communities.'

The use of digitization, data analytics, geospatial technology and other technological advancements, used in the right way, are changing the way we work. If we look, for example, at Defra's recently launched biodiversity metric which will help determine net gain provision. 'This approach will change the way we consider and report on projects in the future,' said Nick. 'Including the way we collect, analyse and interpret field data so it aligns with the categories employed by these metrics.

'We believe the time is right to take a different approach to how we deliver infrastructure in this country,' he added. 'We see the opportunity to help clients integrate their thinking and solutions on how we as a nation plan our vital infrastructure holistically - not just project by project - to deliver better and bigger outcomes. The environmental and societal outcomes are central to this, and ecology and habitat - whether preservation or creation - are key components.'