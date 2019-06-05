Jacobs Engineering : Federal Account Manager Receives SAME President's Medal

Caroline Roberts, Federal Account Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, recently received the Society of American Military Engineers' (SAME) President's Medal. She was selected for this honor by SAME's President, Col. Marvin Fisher, LEED AP, F. SAME, USAF (Ret.), and SAME's Executive Director, Brig. Gen. Joseph Schroedel, P.E., F. SAME, USA (Ret.), for her outstanding dedication and leadership to the mission of SAME: to lead collaborative efforts to identify and resolve national security infrastructure-related challenges.

Caroline was acknowledged for evaluating the need, desire, and resources to provide leader development training and opportunities to SAME.

In 2018, she was selected to co-chair the National Leader Development Program (LDP) which supports the development of the next generation of world-class military, government and industry leaders for the Society and our nation through a curriculum of hands-on training study, and active engagement opportunities. The program was collaboratively developed to identify and cultivate architecture, engineering and construction (A/E/C) leadership from within SAME, provide opportunities to close a leadership gap within our industry and ensure strong leadership for the future of SAME and our nation.

A 15-year employee of Jacobs, Caroline's passion and enthusiasm for developing SAME's National LDP was a product of her own experience with the company's LDP (ATN LDP Class of 2017). The leadership program provided insights and knowledge about herself, Jacobs, business and financial acumen, organizational change and relationships built over time.

'I'm thrilled to help facilitate the development of the next generation of our nation's leaders by harnessing the unique resources available through SAME,' says Caroline. 'Leader development engagement through active duty military personnel, retired military leaders, sustaining member companies such as Jacobs, and small businesses harness diverse perspectives for solving our nation's toughest security challenges and developing leaders who are prepared to tackle these challenges. I'm honored to be a part of it and recognized for our team's efforts.'

In addition to her role as co-chair of SAME's LDP, Caroline sits on the SAME National Board of Direction and is active in the Seattle Post, serving on the Board of Directors, as chair of the Resilience Committee and she is currently the 1st VP of the Post.

Caroline accepted the President's Medal at the Society Ball and Awards Gala on May 9, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.

