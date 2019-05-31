Log in
Jacobs Engineering : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership LOUGHRAN BARBARA

0
05/31/2019

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Loughran Barbara

5/29/2019

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC /DE/ [JEC]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

1999 BRYAN STREET

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

DALLAS, TX 75201

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

(1)

0

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficerOther

Loughran Barbara

1999 BRYAN STREET

X

DALLAS, TX 75201

Signatures

Justin Johnson - Attorney-in-Fact for Barbara Loughran

5/31/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.

POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR EXECUTING FORMS 3, 4 AND 5

Know all by these present, that the undersigned, hereby constitutes and appoints each of Kevin Berryman, Michael Tyler and Justin Johnson, signing singly,

the undersigneds true and lawful attorney in fact to

  1. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigneds capacity as an officer and or director of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. the Company, Form 3, 4 and 5 in accordance with Section 16a of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and
    the rules thereunder; and any other forms or reports the undersigned may be required to file in connection with the undersigneds ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company.
  2. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete, execute and file any such Form 3, 4, and 5, or other form or report, and timely file such forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority and
  3. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of the attorney in fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by the attorney in fact on my behalf pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain
    such information, terms and conditions as such attorney in fact may authorize or approve in such attorney in facts discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such the attorney in fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or

could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that the attorney in fact, or the attorney in facts substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted.

The undersigned hereby acknowledge that the foregoing attorney in fact, inserving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, is not assuming any of my responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigneds holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorney in fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I hereby cause this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 26th day of May 2019.

Barbara Loughran

___________________________________

Barbara Loughran Director

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
About