Jacobs Engineering : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership LOUGHRAN BARBARA

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.

POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR EXECUTING FORMS 3, 4 AND 5

Know all by these present, that the undersigned, hereby constitutes and appoints each of Kevin Berryman, Michael Tyler and Justin Johnson, signing singly,

the undersigneds true and lawful attorney in fact to

execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigneds capacity as an officer and or director of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. the Company, Form 3, 4 and 5 in accordance with Section 16a of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and

the rules thereunder; and any other forms or reports the undersigned may be required to file in connection with the undersigneds ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete, execute and file any such Form 3, 4, and 5, or other form or report, and timely file such forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority and take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of the attorney in fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by the attorney in fact on my behalf pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain

such information, terms and conditions as such attorney in fact may authorize or approve in such attorney in facts discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such the attorney in fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or

could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that the attorney in fact, or the attorney in facts substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted.

The undersigned hereby acknowledge that the foregoing attorney in fact, inserving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, is not assuming any of my responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigneds holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorney in fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I hereby cause this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 26th day of May 2019.

Barbara Loughran

Barbara Loughran Director