Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jacobs Engineering Group    JEC

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP (JEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jacobs Engineering : Rated No. 1 in Top 50 Trenchless Firms List for Fourth Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 08:24pm EST
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019

Trenchless Technology's Top 50 Trenchless Engineering Firms list hit this month - topping the list again? Us!

For the fourth consecutive year, we earned the top spot on Trenchless Technology's Top 50 Trenchless Engineering Firms list. Welcoming previous leader CH2M in December 2017, Jacobs has now topped the list in eight of the last nine years.

Trenchless Technology'slist is developed by comparing firms based on their trenchless billings in the North American market, as well as numbers of trenchless professionals, completed trenchless projects (or subsurface construction projects requiring minimal or no continuous trenches) and a breakdown of what trenchless components made up the projects reported.

We reported more than $253 million in trenchless revenue - marking only the second time any company exceeded $200 million in Trenchless Technology's ranking. This revenue includes more than 1,500 projects during the last five years reflecting components such as auger boring, horizontal directional drilling, microtunneling, pipe bursting, pipeline condition assessment and rehabilitation, utility tunneling and evaluation studies.

'As an industry leader in developing and deploying trenchless and tunneling technologies, either on their own merit or as part of larger conveyance projects, Jacobs brings innovative and cost-effective approaches for buried infrastructure assessment, rehabilitation, replacement and new installations for our clients' specific water, wastewater and energy conveyance projects,' said Jacobs Global Conveyance & Storage Director Susan Moisio.

Our top-of-the-list approach in North America can be seen on the Cockburn-Calrossie Combined Sewer Relief Works project, designed to help improve drainage and reduce basement flooding in Winnipeg, and the structural rehabilitation of large diameter interceptor sewers in the Region of York and Greater Toronto Metropolitan area.

In addition to our trenchless rehabilitation construction management roles on projects such as the Cleanwater Nashville program, we also designed and built dual 108-inch-tunneled raw water pipelines as part of the larger Northeast Water Purification Plant Expansion for the City of Houston and designed numerous trenchless installations for Central Utah Water Conservancy District in the greater Salt Lake City area.

'It's an honor to be recognized by Trenchless Technology again this year,' said Jacobs Global Tunnel & Ground Engineering Director Mark Johnson. 'As trenchless technologies continue improving, more of our clients will look to companies like ours to help repair or replace their aging underground infrastructure or install new buried infrastructure, and that's another honor we're most excited about - bringing these excellent solutions to our client partners.'

With more than 40 years of tunnel and trenchless project planning, management, design and construction management experience, Jacobs' trenchless experts have worked on complex projects around the world to manage and extend the useful service life of existing infrastructure, as well as install new drinking water, wastewater and energy conveyance systems without disrupting the surrounding communities.

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 01:23:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
08:24pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Rated No. 1 in Top 50 Trenchless Firms List for Fourth Cons..
PU
06:54pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership PAI VINAYAK RA..
PU
01/08JACOBS ENGINEERING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership TYLER MICHAEL ..
PU
01/04JACOBS ENGINEERING : When It Comes to Green Infrastructure, Consider the Benefit..
PU
2018JACOBS ENGINEERING : Emerging Technologies for Resilient Cities - Challenging Tr..
PU
2018JACOBS ENGINEERING : Clean Water, Cheer for a Brighter Tomorrow
PU
2018JACOBS ENGINEERING : Environmental Analyst's Insight Report – On the road ..
PU
2018JACOBS ENGINEERING : Virtual Reality is the Next Frontier for Mining
PU
2018JACOBS ENGINEERING : Is Coastal Engineering the Answer to Thriving, Living Coral..
PU
2018JACOBS ENGINEERING : Wins Support Role on Highways England's Six-Year Framework
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 774 M
EBIT 2019 1 053 M
Net income 2019 735 M
Debt 2019 913 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 11,70
P/E ratio 2020 10,49
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capitalization 8 473 M
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 82,3 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terence D. Hagen Co-Chief Operating Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Darren Kraabel Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP2.00%8 473
SHANDONG HI-SPEED CO LTD-3.07%3 110
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.7.03%3 080
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.--.--%1 894
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO LTD4.57%1 811
SINO THAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTN PCL--.--%1 023
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.