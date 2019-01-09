Jacobs Engineering : Rated No. 1 in Top 50 Trenchless Firms List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Published Thursday, January 10, 2019



Trenchless Technology's Top 50 Trenchless Engineering Firms list hit this month - topping the list again? Us!

For the fourth consecutive year, we earned the top spot on Trenchless Technology's Top 50 Trenchless Engineering Firms list. Welcoming previous leader CH2M in December 2017, Jacobs has now topped the list in eight of the last nine years.

Trenchless Technology'slist is developed by comparing firms based on their trenchless billings in the North American market, as well as numbers of trenchless professionals, completed trenchless projects (or subsurface construction projects requiring minimal or no continuous trenches) and a breakdown of what trenchless components made up the projects reported.

We reported more than $253 million in trenchless revenue - marking only the second time any company exceeded $200 million in Trenchless Technology's ranking. This revenue includes more than 1,500 projects during the last five years reflecting components such as auger boring, horizontal directional drilling, microtunneling, pipe bursting, pipeline condition assessment and rehabilitation, utility tunneling and evaluation studies.

'As an industry leader in developing and deploying trenchless and tunneling technologies, either on their own merit or as part of larger conveyance projects, Jacobs brings innovative and cost-effective approaches for buried infrastructure assessment, rehabilitation, replacement and new installations for our clients' specific water, wastewater and energy conveyance projects,' said Jacobs Global Conveyance & Storage Director Susan Moisio.

Our top-of-the-list approach in North America can be seen on the Cockburn-Calrossie Combined Sewer Relief Works project, designed to help improve drainage and reduce basement flooding in Winnipeg, and the structural rehabilitation of large diameter interceptor sewers in the Region of York and Greater Toronto Metropolitan area.

In addition to our trenchless rehabilitation construction management roles on projects such as the Cleanwater Nashville program, we also designed and built dual 108-inch-tunneled raw water pipelines as part of the larger Northeast Water Purification Plant Expansion for the City of Houston and designed numerous trenchless installations for Central Utah Water Conservancy District in the greater Salt Lake City area.

'It's an honor to be recognized by Trenchless Technology again this year,' said Jacobs Global Tunnel & Ground Engineering Director Mark Johnson. 'As trenchless technologies continue improving, more of our clients will look to companies like ours to help repair or replace their aging underground infrastructure or install new buried infrastructure, and that's another honor we're most excited about - bringing these excellent solutions to our client partners.'

With more than 40 years of tunnel and trenchless project planning, management, design and construction management experience, Jacobs' trenchless experts have worked on complex projects around the world to manage and extend the useful service life of existing infrastructure, as well as install new drinking water, wastewater and energy conveyance systems without disrupting the surrounding communities.