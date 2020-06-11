Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jacobs Engineering Group    J

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP

(J)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jacobs Engineering : Selected to Help AstraZeneca Retrofit Ohio Manufacturing Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 09:18am EDT

Jacobs was selected to provide engineering, procurement, construction management and commissioning/qualification/validation (EPCMCQV) to retrofit AstraZeneca's West Chester, Ohio manufacturing facility to deliver a potential vaccine to fight the COVID-19 virus.

Jacobs' work includes upgrading an existing idle Fill Line to support formulation, vial filling, visual inspection and packaging of the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest date possible in the fall of 2020.

'We're eager to help AstraZeneca meet the challenge of providing a potential vaccine in record time,' saysJacobs People & Places Solutions, Global Operations, Senior Vice President, Ken Gilmartin. 'The world is anxiously waiting for a cure for the novel Coronavirus and we are committed to using our vaccine manufacturing capabilities and doing all we can to make AstraZeneca's ambition a reality.'
Article options

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 13:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
09:18aJACOBS ENGINEERING : Selected to Help AstraZeneca Retrofit Ohio Manufacturing Fa..
PU
06/08JACOBS : in New Alliance to Deliver Water Resilience for the East of England
PR
06/03JACOBS : /Russell Team Joint Venture Selected for MARTA's $3B Transit Expansion ..
PR
06/02JACOBS ENGINEERING : Heather Wishart-Smith of Jacobs Sworn in as President of th..
PU
05/28JACOBS : Secures National Flood Risk Assessment 2 (NaFRA2) Contract
PR
05/27JACOBS : Secures Contract Supporting Development of the Next Generation of Comme..
PR
05/20JACOBS : Selected by the EPA for Research Laboratory Support in Research Triangl..
PR
05/19JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/13JACOBS : Awarded Fourth Consecutive Federal Aviation Administration Contract
PR
05/12JACOBS : Selected by Radioactive Waste Management Ltd to Study Radioactivity in ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 311 M - -
Net income 2020 494 M - -
Net Debt 2020 959 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
Yield 2020 0,93%
Capitalization 11 042 M 11 042 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 98,40 $
Last Close Price 84,87 $
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhuri A. Andrews Chief Information & Digital Officer
Linda Fayne Levinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP-5.52%11 042
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED23.83%4 143
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-2.65%2 618
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-25.21%1 274
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.9.07%953
SINO-THAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION16.90%813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group