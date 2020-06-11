Jacobs Engineering : Selected to Help AstraZeneca Retrofit Ohio Manufacturing Facility

Jacobs was selected to provide engineering, procurement, construction management and commissioning/qualification/validation (EPCMCQV) to retrofit AstraZeneca's West Chester, Ohio manufacturing facility to deliver a potential vaccine to fight the COVID-19 virus.
Jacobs' work includes upgrading an existing idle Fill Line to support formulation, vial filling, visual inspection and packaging of the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest date possible in the fall of 2020.
'We're eager to help AstraZeneca meet the challenge of providing a potential vaccine in record time,' saysJacobs People & Places Solutions, Global Operations, Senior Vice President, Ken Gilmartin. 'The world is anxiously waiting for a cure for the novel Coronavirus and we are committed to using our vaccine manufacturing capabilities and doing all we can to make AstraZeneca's ambition a reality.'
Disclaimer
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 13:17:07 UTC