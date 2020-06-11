Jacobs Engineering : Selected to Help AstraZeneca Retrofit Ohio Manufacturing Facility

Jacobs was selected to provide engineering, procurement, construction management and commissioning/qualification/validation (EPCMCQV) to retrofit AstraZeneca's West Chester, Ohio manufacturing facility to deliver a potential vaccine to fight the COVID-19 virus.

Jacobs' work includes upgrading an existing idle Fill Line to support formulation, vial filling, visual inspection and packaging of the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest date possible in the fall of 2020.