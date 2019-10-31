Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jacobs Engineering Group    JEC

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP

(JEC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jacobs Engineering : Skills of the Future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

Taking bold, transformative steps is vital as we collectively work towards a more sustainable future. As a business, we recognize that we have an important role to play here. We're working hard to make a positive impact for future generations, a part of which is ensuring that young people are well-equipped with the knowledge and skill-sets they will need to tackle society's issues. Our new partner, The London Interdisciplinary School (LIS), aims to do just this.

Speaking on the opportunity to partner with the London Interdisciplinary School, Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Europe, Middle East and Africa Senior Vice President and General Manager, Donald Morrison said, 'In the U.K., we're helping clients tackle some of the world's most complex challenges to safeguard the environment and make the future better in the places and communities we're connected with.

'We're delighted to be partnering with the London Interdisciplinary School to help develop the innovators of the future - problem solvers who challenge the accepted and think beyond one-dimensional solutions to find better ways for tomorrow.'

The LIS program is modern, challenging and deeply interdisciplinary. Students will start with a real-world problem, like childhood obesity or knife crime, then learn the disciplines and methods they need to tackle it. Finally, students will learn amplification techniques so they can communicate their proposals to the wider world and make their impact.

LIS places a strong emphasis on research methods. By studying a range of qualitative tools (e.g. videography and ethnography), as well as key quantitative methods (e.g. machine learning and data science), students will be well-positioned to conduct research in their own areas of interest and the areas of interest to employers.

LIS has designed its program so that it's integrated with the real-world, right from the start. Leading organizations - including Jacobs - from the business, non-profit and government sectors have partnered with LIS to provide students with the opportunity to undertake real-world, paid work placements each year. This is a chance for employers to make a difference by empowering students and encouraging change.

Work placements (i.e. internships) help young people build relevant competencies and skillsets. This will stand them in good stead as graduates, who usually spend years adapting to roles and gaining valuable experience.

This is all part of our view that, as a business, we have an enormous opportunity to influence positive change and drive progress. Working collaboratively with institutions like LIS, we can deliver excellent projects and solutions that benefit society and generate a positive London legacy.

Article options

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 00:21:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
08:22pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Skills of the Future
PU
10/28JACOBS : Partners with Simetrica to Deliver Social Value and Inclusive Growth
PR
10/24JACOBS ENGINEERING : Bat-friendly Highway Lighting First for the U.K.
PU
10/23TIPS ON FOSTERING INCLUSION TO BECOM : Women in Construction USA 2019 Conference..
PU
10/23ALL FOR ONE AND ONE FOR ONE WATER : Reimagining Our Water Future
PU
10/22JACOBS ENGINEERING : Superfund Site Remediation Supports Metro Parks Tacoma Gold..
PU
10/15JACOBS ENGINEERING : Helping the World's-Busiest Airport Deliver World-Class Fac..
PU
10/15JACOBS : Awarded Tyndall Air Force Base Contract
PR
10/09JACOBS ENGINEERING : Technology and Sustainability Unite to Help Seniors Thrive ..
PU
10/09JACOBS : to Hold Its Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Web..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 638 M
EBIT 2019 880 M
Net income 2019 685 M
Debt 2019 688 M
Yield 2019 0,74%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,06x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 12 680 M
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 95,63  $
Last Close Price 93,58  $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-Chief Operating Officer
Dawne Eileen Sepanski Hickton Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Christopher Berryman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Madhuri A. Andrews Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP62.23%12 851
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED2.63%3 184
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-6.39%2 611
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.--.--%1 694
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO.,LTD0.00%1 658
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.94.05%887
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group