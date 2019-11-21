Jacobs Engineering : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership DEMETRIOU STEVEN J.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc /de/ Power of Attorney

for Executing Forms 3, 4 and 5

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned, hereby constitutes and appoints each of Kevin Berryman, Mike Tyler, and Perry Mangers, signing singly, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc /de/ (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder; and any other forms or reports the undersigned may be required to file in connection with the undersigned's ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company; do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete, execute and file any such Form 3, 4 or 5, or other form or report, and timely file such form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such information, terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may authorize or approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in- fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of May 26, 2016.

/s/ Steven J. Demetriou Steven J. Demetriou