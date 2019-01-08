Jacobs Engineering : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership TYLER MICHAEL R

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1999 BRYAN STREET, SUITE 1200

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

1/4/2019

DALLAS, TX 75201

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1/4/2019

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

(1)

S

873

D

$58.37

28935

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:

(1) This sale was made pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person on December 6, 2018.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Tyler Michael R 1999 BRYAN STREET, SUITE 1200 DALLAS, TX 75201 SVP & GENERAL COUNSEL

SignaturesKevin C. Berryman - Attorney-in-Fact for Michael R. Tyler

1/8/2019

D

MICHAEL R. TYLER POA EXHIBIT 24

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc /de/

Power of Attorney for Executing Forms 3, 4 and 5

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned, hereby constitutes and appoints each of Kevin Berryman, Mike Tyler, and Perry Mangers, signing singly, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

(1) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc /de/ (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder; and any other forms or reports the undersigned may be required to file in connection with the undersigned's ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company;

(2) do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete, execute and file any such Form 3, 4 or 5, or other form or report, and timely file such form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and

(3) take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such information, terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may authorize or approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in- fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of May 26, 2016.

/s/ Michael R. Tyler

Michael R. Tyler