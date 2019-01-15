Jacobs Engineering : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership ZACCARO JOANNE CARUSO

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1999 BRYAN STREET, #1200

1/11/2019

DALLAS, TX 75201

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1/14/2019

Common Stock

(1)

F

131

D

$60.47

23615

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents number of shares of JEC common stock tendered for tax withholding upon vesting of restricted stock units pursuant to the Company's 1999 Stock Incentive Plan.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Zaccaro Joanne Caruso 1999 BRYAN STREET #1200 DALLAS, TX 75201 EVP, CLAO

Signatures

Kevin C. Berryman - Attorney-in-Fact for Joanne Caruso Zaccaro

1/15/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

