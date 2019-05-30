Log in
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP

(JEC)
Jacobs Engineering : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership ZACCARO JOANNE CARUSO

05/30/2019 | 07:14pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Zaccaro Joanne Caruso

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC

_____ 10% Owner

/DE/ [ JEC ]

_____ Director

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

EVP, CLAO

1999 BRYAN STREET, #1200

5/28/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

DALLAS, TX 75201

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

5/28/2019

F

130 (1)

D

$74.71

23268

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents number of shares of JEC common stock tendered for tax withholding upon vesting of restricted stock awards pursuant to the Company's 1999 Stock Incentive Plan.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

Zaccaro Joanne Caruso

1999 BRYAN STREETEVP, CLAO #1200

DALLAS, TX 75201

Signatures

Kevin C. Berryman - Attorney-in-Fact for Joanne Caruso Zaccaro

5/30/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 23:13:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 338 M
EBIT 2019 870 M
Net income 2019 536 M
Debt 2019 680 M
Yield 2019 0,99%
P/E ratio 2019 21,54
P/E ratio 2020 14,37
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 10 091 M
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 86,3 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terence D. Hagen Co-Chief Operating Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Darren Kraabel Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP26.36%10 091
SHANDONG HI-SPEED CO LTD4.61%3 322
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.3.99%2 963
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.--.--%2 048
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO LTD8.23%1 855
SINO THAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTN PCL--.--%1 195
