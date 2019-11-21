Jacobs Engineering : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership ZACCARO JOANNE CARUSO

Represents number of shares of JEC common stock tendered for tax withholding upon vesting of restricted stock awards.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer
Other
Zaccaro Joanne Caruso
1999 BRYAN STREETEVP, CLAO #1200
DALLAS, TX 75201
Signatures
Michael R. Tyler - Attorney-in-Fact for Joanne Caruso Zaccaro
11/21/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 00:41:04 UTC