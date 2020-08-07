Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jacobs Engineering Group    J

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP

(J)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jacobs Engineering : Statement of Changes in Beneficial OwnershipBRONSON JOSEPH R

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 09:29pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

BRONSON JOSEPH R

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC

_____ 10% Owner

/DE/ [ J ]

__X__ Director

_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

1999 BRYAN STREET, SUITE 1200

8/6/2020

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

DALLAS, TX 75201

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

8/6/2020

S

3500

D

$90.078 (1)

28103

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $90.11 to $90.0763. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

BRONSON JOSEPH R

1999 BRYAN STREET, SUITE 1200

X

DALLAS, TX 75201

Signatures

Justin Johnson - Attorney-in-Fact for Joseph R. Bronson

8/7/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

JOSEPH R. BRONSON POA EXHIBIT 24

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc /de/ Power of Attorney

for Executing Forms 3, 4 and 5

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned, hereby constitutes and appoints each of Kevin Berryman, Mike Tyler, and Justin Johnson, signing singly, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  1. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc /de/ (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder; and any other forms or reports the undersigned may be required to file in connection with the undersigned's ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company;
  2. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete, execute and file any such Form 3, 4 or 5, or other form or report, and timely file such form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
  3. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such information, terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may authorize or approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in- fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of November 12, 2019.

/s/ Joseph R, Bronson Joseph R. Bronson

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2020 01:28:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
08/07JACOBS ENGINEERING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial OwnershipBRONSON JOSEPH ..
PU
08/07JACOBS ENGINEERING : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial OwnershipHICKTON..
PU
08/07JACOBS ENGINEERING : Supports NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Mission; congratula..
AQ
08/06JACOBS : Supports NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Mission
PR
08/06JACOBS : Selected by Moltex Energy to Help Develop New Type of Nuclear Power Rea..
PR
08/04JACOBS ENGINEERING : Launches Global Action Plan for Advancing Justice and Equal..
AQ
08/03JACOBS ENGINEERING : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03JACOBS : Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings
PR
08/03JACOBS ENGINEERING : Quarterly Report
PU
08/03JACOBS ENGINEERING : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 442 M - -
Net income 2020 501 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 051 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
Yield 2020 0,85%
Capitalization 11 891 M 11 891 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 102,13 $
Last Close Price 91,32 $
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhuri A. Andrews Chief Information & Digital Officer
Linda Fayne Levinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP1.66%11 780
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED30.75%4 470
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.0.33%2 767
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-19.75%1 406
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.10.55%966
SINO-THAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION4.23%730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group