Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jacobs Engineering Group    JEC

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP

(JEC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jacobs Engineering : WORK180 Recognizes Jacobs as “Flex Able” Employer for Second Year Running

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 03:43pm EDT

Jacobs works hard to build an inclusive and diverse workplace that provides our people with the flexibility they need to more easily manage their commitments and responsibilities and achieve a better professional and personal balance. In Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), WORK180recognized our tangible and meaningful progress in this area by endorsing us as a Flex Able employer for the second year running.

The Flex Able Certification recognizes organizations that walk the talk, demonstrating a clear commitment to flexible working by implementing, promoting and facilitating the uptake of flexible working arrangements for its people.

'In the past, the onus was on the employee to demonstrate why they needed to access flexible work,' said Jacobs Executive Director of Operations and Flexible Working Ambassador Kelly Maslin. 'A few years ago, we shifted our focus and now the onus is on the business to demonstrate why not.'

Greater Flexibility for New Parents

At Jacobs, we recognize and celebrate working parents. Our ANZ team recently announced its latest flexibility initiative, a second week of paid parental leave for secondary carers, which allows partners, (same sex or other), to take an additional second week of leave at full pay to share the care of their families.

The new initiative is the latest in a steady stream of programs implemented across ANZ during the last few years to promote inclusion in the workplace for all employees, regardless of personal and professional responsibilities. Previous programs include introducing a flexible working policy and toolkit for ease of access, public holiday swaps, flexible hours and workplaces, compressed working weeks, time-in-lieu, part-time work, job shares, and purchased and unpaid leave.

Celebrating Flexible Working Week 2019

We understand that flexibility isn't solely about parental caregiving responsibilities and can include many other commitments, responsibilities and phases of life including care of a family member or loved one, and sports, cultural and learning commitments as well as working towards significant life changes such as retirement or living with a physical, cognitive, mental health illness or other adaptive challenges.

As part of Flexible Working Week, a WORK180 initiative that encourages people to take the opportunity to discuss how their role might be done more flexibly with their employer, we're driving the conversation around flexibility in our industry.

'We all need to get better at working in a way that works for us to deliver the best outcome,' says Kelly.

Jacobs Vice President of Australia and New Zealand Operations Rich Hayers agrees, 'Flexible working looks different to everyone and it needs to be flexible. By giving our people access to a wide range of tools, we hope they will find a solution that works for them.'

Article options

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 19:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
03:43pJACOBS ENGINEERING : WORK180 Recognizes Jacobs as “Flex Able” Employ..
PU
09/26JACOBS ENGINEERING : Celebrating a Very ImPORTant Professional (VIP) on World Ma..
PU
09/1912 STREET SOUTHEAST BRIDGE REPLACEME : Pushing Boundaries with Emerging Technolo..
PU
09/19JACOBS : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
09/17JACOBS : Develops Wireless Portable HD Camera System for NASA
PR
09/13JACOBS ENGINEERING : NASA Recognizes Jacobs Onsite Team with Silver Achievement ..
PU
09/12JACOBS ENGINEERING : Continues to Gain Notoriety as a Key Player in the Healthca..
PU
09/11JACOBS : Receives Extension to Hanford Plateau Remediation Contract
PR
09/09JACOBS ENGINEERING : Dives into Ports '19
PU
09/05JACOBS ENGINEERING : Shares PFAS Assessment, Treatment and Remediation Solutions..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 621 M
EBIT 2019 867 M
Net income 2019 636 M
Debt 2019 716 M
Yield 2019 0,76%
P/E ratio 2019 20,0x
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 12 328 M
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 92,31  $
Last Close Price 90,98  $
Spread / Highest target 9,91%
Spread / Average Target 1,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-Chief Operating Officer
Dawne Eileen Sepanski Hickton Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Christopher Berryman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Darren Kraabel Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP56.12%12 328
SHANDONG HI-SPEED CO LTD-2.63%2 995
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-5.11%2 618
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.--.--%1 731
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO LTD-1.22%1 640
SINO THAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTN PCL--.--%986
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group