Jacobs Engineering : launches new Reconciliation Action Plan as part of global inclusion focus

05/30/2019 | 10:34am EDT

Jacobs has launched its new Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) outlining its ongoing commitment to a diverse and inclusive business and workplace and the national reconciliation movement in Australia. Supported by the four pillars of reconciliation-respect, relationships, opportunities and good governance-the RAP lays out actions and key deliverables in the areas of employment, procurement, cultural awareness and engagement.

The launch coincides with Australia's National Reconciliation Week (NRW) 2019.

Aligned with this years' NRW theme of 'Grounded in Truth, Walk Together in Courage',the new RAP builds upon Jacobs' long history of engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and focuses on moving positively toward the future.

The development of the RAP has been led by Jacobs dedicated Indigenous Participation Consultant, Josh Loyd, and supported by a working group located across our Australia business. The RAP is a significant step in Jacobs Australia Inclusion strategy which focuses on developing and sustaining long term and meaningful connection with the Traditional Owners of the land on which we work. It is creating partnerships based on reciprocity that links our moral compass and the commercial realities of our business.

The RAP is an important part of Jacobs inclusion in action focus which aims to leveragethe rich diversity of employees and societies across the globe. We believe that inclusion and diversity is critical to ensuring we deliver solutions for a more connected, sustainable world and aim to make every member of our Jacobs family, and beyond, feel a strong sense of purpose and belonging. Jacobs history of engagement in Australia

Jacobs in Australia has a long history of engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. In 2005, Jacobs formally committed to a 'Declaration of Commitment to Aboriginal Australians.'This paved the way for our inaugural RAP which was launched in 2009 and would see the achievement of all 32 inherent commitments.

Jacobs history of contribution to reconciliation includes partnering with the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders Studies and AusLig to develop the well-known Aboriginal Language map of Australia, and signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Australian Government to provide employment opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth, which later went on to become the Australian Government's coveted National Indigenous Cadetship Program for which Jacobs has received several awards and accolades. In 2011, Jacobs was instrumental in the peak body Engineers Australia developing and launching their sector-wide RAP. More recently, at the Supply Nation 2019 Connect Conference, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indigenous Defence Consortium's CEO Adam Goodes, which set out the governing principles and provisions by which Jacobs and Defence will work cooperatively to deliver.

Our past and future efforts towards reconciliation are now formalised in the new Innovate RAP which can be viewed here.

To launch the RAP, Jacobs also recorded a podcast with Aboriginal consultant, Yorta Yorta businesswoman and Director, Karen Milward, and Josh Loyd. Karen and Josh discussed business from the unique perspective of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The podcast is available here.

About National Reconciliation Week in Australia

Celebrated annually, National Reconciliation Weekis dedicated to raising awareness of reconciliation between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and non-indigenous people in Australia, educating about shared histories, cultures and achievements and exploring how everyone can contribute to achieving reconciliation.

The week starts and ends on two significant dates May 27 to June 3 - commemorating the successful 1967 referendum, and the High Court Mabo decisionrespectively.

Each year, national activity and discussion focused around a specific theme. This year's theme is 'Grounded in Truth, Walk Together in Courage'.

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 14:33:06 UTC
