Jacobs :' Ion© Industrial Internet of Things Platform Enables a Safe Return to Worksites

DALLAS, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) leverages the power of digitization to help facilitate the safe return to on-premise work environments providing location-aware technology and automated intelligence supporting COVID-19 contact tracing efforts in the event of an outbreak.

Jacobs' ion© is an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) data integration and visualization platform built on an open API framework to easily integrate with existing solutions or off-the-shelf sensors. By challenging a "business as usual" mindset, the Jacobs team leveraged the platform's mature technical foundation to add the necessary commercial off-the-shelf sensor components to make the solution viable in an accelerated timeframe.

"This is a great example of Jacobs innovating at the speed of the market, as we leveraged our leading IIoT IP and deep domain knowledge of the clients on-premise operations to solve their toughest challenges with our ion solution and rolled out the first customer ready prototypes in less than a month," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager for Advancing National Security Jennifer Richmond. "We leveraged our scale across Jacobs to rapidly deploy new proprietary features and domain expertise to quickly release new functionality into the platform and rapidly fielded the solution by collaborating with our clients and our market facing operations teams – a partnership that created an immediate feedback loop as we updated the solution in near real-time to shorten the deployment timeline."

By implementing ion, a large global confidential client improved safety of personnel at the job site through monitoring of social/physical distancing and maximum occupancy for key areas, and by implementing an automated and robust contact tracing capability. The impact on operations has been significant, with one industry executive noting that the innovation is a game-changing solution for return-to-work scenarios in the construction and manufacturing industries in their new operational environment.

The ion platform integrates hardware, IIoT devices, analytics and applications with a robust engine for rules, events, visualization and notifications into a single tailorable platform, available as Software as a Service (SaaS). The solution uses active monitoring to enhance security and reliability and automates processes for personnel safety and accountability with location tracking, mustering and emergency notification. Commercially available wearable technology is used to monitor worker interactions, while taking care to avoid phone and GPS-based solutions that can have a negative impact on personal privacy concerns.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-ion-industrial-internet-of-things-platform-enables-a-safe-return-to-worksites-301102903.html

SOURCE Jacobs