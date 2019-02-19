Jacobs : Launches Campaign Highlighting Innovative Solutions to Critical World Challenges

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) capped its Investor Day focused on the company's portfolio transformation and strategy by launching a campaign showcasing its innovations addressing critical world challenges.

The campaign, themed #WhatIf, highlights Jacobs' work addressing complex issues of urbanization, water scarcity, climate change, digital proliferation and security.

"These are significant challenges that demand sustainable, technology-enabled approaches to improve social, environmental and economic outcomes," said Jacobs Chief Technology and Innovation Officer Darren Kraabel. "This is why we are investing in five innovation hubs focused on cybersecurity, applied geospatial science, automated design, Internet of Things and predictive data analytics – all to bring better solutions to fruition for businesses, communities and governments around the world."

Visit www.jacobs.com/what-if to learn more about Jacobs innovations, and follow the company's LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to catch more features tagged "#WhatIf."

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2018 revenue and a talent force of more than 80,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2018, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

For press/media inquiries:

Brian Morandi Kerrie Sparks 720.286.0719 214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-launches-campaign-highlighting-innovative-solutions-to-critical-world-challenges-300797595.html

SOURCE Jacobs