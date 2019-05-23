Jacobs : Named Lead Architect for Hunt Regional Healthcare Women's Center

DALLAS, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) has been selected as the architect to design the new Hunt Regional Medical Center addition and surgical suit renovation in Greenville, Texas, marking the first expansion of the facility in more than 10 years. The expected $25 million-dollar project will help to accommodate the growing demands for care in Hunt County.

"We create solutions so our healthcare clients can focus on the welfare of their communities," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Regional Director and Senior Vice President Tom Meinhart. "Building a state-of-the-art facility will allow Hunt Regional Healthcare to serve the healthcare needs of the citizens of Hunt County without requiring transport to the greater Dallas area, which will in turn provide for more convenient and accessible care to the growing community and surrounding areas."

The estimated 40,000-square-foot women's center addition will include 20 new postpartum rooms, a six-room labor, delivery and recovery (LDR) area, a four-room ante-partum unit, a well-baby nursery, 12 bassinet neonatal intensive care units (NICU) and a new lobby.

The project also includes renovating and expanding the hospital's existing surgical suite, a transformation that will target four new operating rooms, four new gastrointestinal rooms and the expansion of the post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) and surgical support spaces. In addition, the renovation of 18,000-square-feet of existing space in the surgical and obstetrics suites, revamping dated systems throughout the hospital and implementing replacements for more efficient equipment will also be addressed.

In addition to its district support, Hunt Regional Healthcare is also regarded as a county hospital providing care to Greenville and surrounding communities with an extensive list of outpatient and diagnostic services from surgery, to cancer care, and interventional cardiology.

