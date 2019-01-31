Jacobs : Secures Lean Efficiency Support to Highways England

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded a contract under Highways England's Specialist Professional and Technical Services (SPaTS) framework to support Highways England in its ongoing work to embed Lean culture and techniques through its organization and supply chain in delivering efficiencies for the U.K. taxpayer.

Highways England's Lean approach sets out how it will deliver its Road Investment Strategy for England's motorways and major A roads efficiently and safely, while improving customer service.

Jacobs will work as an integrated team with Highways England's Lean group to assist with its major projects and maintenance programs in delivering further transformation on the road network and support of Highways England's target of $1.5 billion (£1.2 billion) capital efficiency savings over the first road period (2015/16 to 2019/20).

"Jacobs has been working with Highways England to develop and embed their Lean capability since 2010," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Europe Senior Vice President and General Manager Donald Morrison. "Highways England has made good progress promoting lean techniques. We are delighted to help them build on this success, identifying better ways to support a culture of continuous improvement in safety, customer satisfaction and performance."

Neal Symmons, Lean Technical Manager for the North said: "Highways England is recognized as a world leading lean client. We look forward to the on-going support from Jacobs to maintain this position as exemplar and to ensure the objective of creating a continuous improvement culture in everyone is achieved."

Highways England is the government organization charged with planning, improving, managing, operating and maintaining England's Strategic Road Network – over 4,300 miles of motorways and major A roads connecting the country and driving economic growth.

Around the world, Jacobs delivers major transportation projects as part of integrated infrastructure solutions that encompass transport planning and modeling, environmental solutions, intelligent mobility, connected vehicle and other emerging technology to full project life cycle transport infrastructure management. In the U.K., Jacobs supports Highways England's National Infrastructure and Regional Investment Programs and its Smart Motorways Program, as well as programs for Transport Scotland and the Welsh Government.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2018 revenue and a talent force of more than 80,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

