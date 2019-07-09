Jacobs : Wins US Department of State Commissioning Services Contract

DALLAS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) was selected by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) to provide commissioning services. This is Jacobs' second consecutive commissioning services contract with OBO, which is responsible for U.S. diplomatic missions, including embassies and consulates.

OBO estimates the five-year contract at $25 million, with a base year and four option years of $5 million each. Commissioning services will help OBO understand building system requirements and improve system performance using engineering and construction expertise. In addition to reducing the total cost of ownership and resolving issues early, commissioning services increase energy efficiency, and is a pre-requisite to the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED certification.

"Efficiently operating U.S. Department of State embassies, consulates and missions around the world shows appreciation for host countries and their resources," said Jacobs Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities Senior Vice President and General Manager for U.S. Federal Solutions Pankaj Duggal. "We welcome this opportunity to 'green' these important properties and demonstrate our own commitment to sustainable initiatives in the architectural and engineering industry."

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector providing solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With approximately $12 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 50,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

