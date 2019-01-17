Log in
01/17/2019 | 05:51pm EST

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) plans to release its fiscal first quarter 2019 earnings results on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, prior to market open and plans to host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET, during which management will make a brief presentation focusing on the company's results and operating trends.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call and view accompanying slides at www.jacobs.com.

The company will host its investor day on February 19, 2019, in Miami. Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou, CFO Kevin Berryman, COO Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities Bob Pragada and COO Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear Terry Hagen, as well as other members of management, will present from 12:30 to 5:00 p.m. ET, webcast live on the company's investor relations site.

About Jacobs

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2018 revenue and a talent force of more than 80,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For additional information contact:

Investors
Jonathan Doros, 817-239-3457
jonathan.doros@jacobs.com

Media
Marietta Hannigan, 214-920-8035
marietta.hannigan@jacobs.com 

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-to-hold-fiscal-first-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-300780621.html

SOURCE Jacobs


© PRNewswire 2019
