JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP

(JEC)
Supporting London's Sustainable Future: EARTH with John Holden

06/19/2019 | 12:49pm EDT

With growing demands being placed on cities around the world, they need to be agile in the face of change, to adapt to the needs of their citizens, and be more resilient and economically competitive.

London is one of a growing movement of cities we're working with that are progressively introducing strategies to transform their streets, improve mobility and create opportunities for a better quality of life for all.There's a need for innovators and problem solvers to prepare for the future and a master sustainability plan is now underway to make London the world's most connected and sustainable city.

EARTH gives viewers an inside look at how Jacobs is helping cities like London tackle infrastructure and sustainability challenges that come with a rapidly growing population.

Watch EARTH here

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 16:48:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 338 M
EBIT 2019 869 M
Net income 2019 536 M
Debt 2019 680 M
Yield 2019 0,92%
P/E ratio 2019 23,15
P/E ratio 2020 15,44
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 10 847 M
Jacobs Engineering Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 86,3 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terence D. Hagen Co-Chief Operating Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Darren Kraabel Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP33.77%10 498
SHANDONG HI-SPEED CO LTD3.73%3 309
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.3.35%2 882
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.--.--%2 011
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO LTD14.02%1 866
SINO THAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTN PCL--.--%1 206
