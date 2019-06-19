Supporting London's Sustainable Future: EARTH with John Holden

With growing demands being placed on cities around the world, they need to be agile in the face of change, to adapt to the needs of their citizens, and be more resilient and economically competitive.

London is one of a growing movement of cities we're working with that are progressively introducing strategies to transform their streets, improve mobility and create opportunities for a better quality of life for all.There's a need for innovators and problem solvers to prepare for the future and a master sustainability plan is now underway to make London the world's most connected and sustainable city.

EARTH gives viewers an inside look at how Jacobs is helping cities like London tackle infrastructure and sustainability challenges that come with a rapidly growing population.

Watch EARTH here