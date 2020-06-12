Log in
JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

06/12/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights
exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

May 31st, 2020

23 461 313

33 213 605

A total number of 33 213 605 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 384 240 voting rights attached to the 384 240 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 450 M 1 639 M 1 639 M
Net income 2020 -14,8 M -16,7 M -16,7 M
Net Debt 2020 167 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,5x
Yield 2020 1,61%
Capitalization 287 M 327 M 325 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 039
Free-Float 49,8%
