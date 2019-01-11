Jadestone Energy Restarts Production at Montara Oil Field

By Oliver Griffin

Jadestone Energy said Friday it has started production at the Montara oil field in the Timor Sea, following the completion of a maintenance-and-inspection shutdown.

The oil-and-gas company said production will be ramped up while final checks are carried out.

Jadestone Energy said it doesn't expect any major planned shutdowns until at least the second half of 2020.

PTTEP Australasia (Ashmore Cartier) Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of PTT Exploration & Production PCL (PTTEP.TH), which sold the Montara assets to Jadestone, has agreed to pay $22 million in relation to the shutdown.

