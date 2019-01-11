Log in
JADESTONE ENERGY INC
No quotes available
-- CAD   --.--%
Jadestone Energy Restarts Production at Montara Oil Field

01/11/2019

By Oliver Griffin

Jadestone Energy said Friday it has started production at the Montara oil field in the Timor Sea, following the completion of a maintenance-and-inspection shutdown.

The oil-and-gas company said production will be ramped up while final checks are carried out.

Jadestone Energy said it doesn't expect any major planned shutdowns until at least the second half of 2020.

PTTEP Australasia (Ashmore Cartier) Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of PTT Exploration & Production PCL (PTTEP.TH), which sold the Montara assets to Jadestone, has agreed to pay $22 million in relation to the shutdown.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JADESTONE ENERGY INC --End-of-day quote.
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL --End-of-day quote.
WTI 1.51% 53.02 Delayed Quote.10.07%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 147 M
EBIT 2018 59,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 27,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 213 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,06 $
Spread / Average Target 131%
Managers
NameTitle
A. Paul Blakeley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis Joseph McShane Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Craig Operations Manager
Daniel Young Chief Financial Officer
Robert Alexander Lambert Deputy Chairman & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JADESTONE ENERGY INC212
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.97%76 500
CNOOC LTD5.26%73 092
EOG RESOURCES13.66%57 521
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.17%49 666
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD4.83%31 965
