July 17, 2019

JAEGER RESOURCES ANNOUNCES EXPLORATION UPDATE

Edmonton, AB-July 17, 2019-Jaeger Resources Corp. (TSXV: JAEG) is pleased to announce the completion of the magnetometer and VLF geophysical surveys on the Taylor Brook zinc - lead - silver Property in New Brunswick.

New and untested magnetometer and VLF anomalies have been located on the western and southern sections of the new grid. (see press release of June 26, 2019). These anomalies occur in an area where little to no exploration work has been conducted. More lines will need to be cut in order to map the extent of these anomalies.

Additional line cutting followed by magnetometer and VLF geophysical surveys are expected to commence in August.

The purpose of these geophysical surveys is as follows:

Locate and map linear structures.

Define in better detail the known mineralized zones.

Locate new mineralized zones and prospects.

Target zones for the Induced Polarization geophysical survey.

About Jaeger Resources Corp.

Jaeger Resources Corp. is a Junior Canadian Exploration Company focused on evaluating high potential, undervalued mineral properties for acquisition, which can be developed to give investors a fair return on investment. Jaeger has entered into an agreement with Stratabound Minerals Corp. (see press release of February 22, 2017) to explore and develop the Taylor Brook zinc - lead - silver deposit in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. In addition to the Taylor Brook property, other properties of merit have been submitted to Jaeger which needs to be evaluated more thoroughly.

For further company and technical information, please visit the Company's website at www.jaegerresources.com.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by the Company's CEO, Bruce W. Downing, as the Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board,

'Bruce W. Downing'

Bruce W. Downing, M.Sc., P.Geo, FGC, FEC(hon)

CEO

Email: info@jaegerresources.com

