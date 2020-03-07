JAEGER RESOURCES : ANNOUNCES LITHOGEOCHEMICAL – GEOMETALLURICAL PROGRAM AT ITS TAYLOR BROOK ZINC – LEAD – SILVER PROPERTY IN NEW BRUNSWICK

March 7, 2020

JAEGER RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES LITHOGEOCHEMICAL - GEOMETALLURICAL PROGRAM AT ITS TAYLOR BROOK ZINC - LEAD - SILVER PROPERTY IN NEW BRUNSWICK

Edmonton, AB-February 27, 2020-Jaeger Resources Corp. (TSX - V: JAEG) is pleased to announce preliminary results and interpretations of a lithogeochemical - geometallurgical program over the Taylor Brook Property in New Brunswick. A mineralogical and lithogeochemical study with emphasis on trace element geochemistry must precede any mineral processing study. This study is important for understanding the ore, waste rock and tailings components of any deposit and their impact on the environment and reclamation. This program also has the potential for discovering and locating additional mineralization on the property and also as an aid in drilling. A data compilation of a previously published lithogeochemical database by a major company in 1993 together with some sampling in 2019 was completed.

Highlights of the study include the following preliminary interpretations:

An exhalite horizon based on barium (Ba) concentrations has been identified above the mineralized zone in drill hole DDH TB95-2. This has not been recognized in previous work. Exhalites generally occur above sulphide deposits and are an important aspect in exploration.

Anomalous barium concentrations have been identified in outcrop which correlate with sulphide mineralization. This indicates that the exhalite unit probably occurs over the property (see BaO map on Company website www.jaegerresources.com).

Distinct rare earth element signature of exhalite above mineralized section versus felsic tuffs below mineralized section in drill hole DDH95-2.

Titanium can be used to distinguish diabase, even when highly altered.

Anomalous concentrations of indium and tin occur in mineralized zones (drill hole TB95-2).

No graphite is present.

Mineralization is medium grained. This is an important aspect for mineral processing.

The Al/Ti ratio can be used to differentiate lithologies. The Al/Ti * Ba index can be used to identify the exhalite unit (see Al/Ti*BaO map on Company website www.jaegerresources.com).

A portable XRF analyzer can be used for pathfinder elements to identify in the field and in drill core the exhalite unit and mafic / diabase dykes.

As a result of the recent geophysical surveys, lithogeochemical study and data compilation that have been carried out, a newer interpretation of the geology of the property is evolving. Additional sampling of drill core and outcrops over the whole property for further lithogeochemical and geometallurgical work is ongoing.

About Jaeger Resources Corp.

Jaeger Resources Corp. is a Junior Canadian Exploration Company focused on evaluating high potential, undervalued mineral properties for acquisition, which can be developed to give investors an attractive return on investment. Jaeger has entered into an agreement with Stratabound Minerals Corp. (see press release of February 22, 2017) to explore and develop the Taylor Brook zinc - lead - silver deposit in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada.

For further Company and technical information, please visit the Company's website at www.jaegerresources.com.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by the Company's CEO, Bruce W. Downing, as the Qualified Person.

