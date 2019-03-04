Jaeger Resources : COMPLETION OF MAGNETOMETER AND VLF-EM GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY

March 4, 2019

COMPLETION OF MAGNETOMETER AND VLF-EM GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY

Edmonton, AB, March 4, 2019 - Jaeger Resources Corp. (TSXV:JAEG) is pleased to announce the completion of the magnetometer and very low frequency electromagnetic (VLF) geophysical survey over a relatively unexplored section of the Taylor Brook Property in New Brunswick.

The purpose of these surveys was to follow up on the previous HLEM survey that was conducted in 2018 (see press release of December 11, 2018). The magnetometer survey was conducted in order to map the gabbro and delineate other magnetic anomalous areas that could be associated with mineralization. The VLF survey was conducted in order to delineate conductive zones of mineralization and to locate potential structural linears such as faults.

A favourable geological setting together with results of the work done to date show that the property has the potential for additional drill untested geophysical targets, specifically at depth. In order to continue to evaluate the economic potential of the Taylor Brook Property, a program of induced polarization geophysical survey is warranted over the grid extension and to extend the grid to the west to cover known mineralized showings that have been adequately explored. Some of the mapped linears may account for offsets of mineralized zones.

About Jaeger Resources Corp.

Jaeger Resources Corp. is a Junior Canadian Exploration Company focused on evaluating high potential, undervalued mineral properties for acquisition, which can be developed to give investors a superior return on investment. Jaeger has entered into an agreement with Stratabound Minerals Corp. (see press release of February 22, 2017) to explore and develop the Taylor Brook zinc - lead - silver deposit in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by the Company's CEO, Bruce W. Downing, as the Qualified Person.

