Jaeger Resources : RECEIVES TSXV APPROVAL OF AMENDING AGREEMENT

July 17, 2019
JAEGER RECEIVES TSXV APPROVAL OF AMENDING AGREEMENT
Edmonton, AB-July 17, 2019-Jaeger Resources Corp. (TSXV:JAEG) announced today that it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange of the Amending Agreement dated May 15, 2019 with Stratabound Minerals Corp.
The 1,600,000 common shares issued pursuant to the Amending Agreement have a hold period expiring November 18, 2019.
On Behalf of the Board
Don Bossert
CFO
For further information please contact:
Don Bossert, CFO (780) 465-4129
info@jaegerresoures.com
www.jaegerresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer
Jaeger Resources Corp. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 23:19:04 UTC