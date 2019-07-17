Jaeger Resources : RECEIVES TSXV APPROVAL OF AMENDING AGREEMENT

Log in
07/17/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

July 17, 2019

JAEGER RECEIVES TSXV APPROVAL OF AMENDING AGREEMENT

Edmonton, AB-July 17, 2019-Jaeger Resources Corp. (TSXV:JAEG) announced today that it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange of the Amending Agreement dated May 15, 2019 with Stratabound Minerals Corp.

The 1,600,000 common shares issued pursuant to the Amending Agreement have a hold period expiring November 18, 2019.

On Behalf of the Board

Don Bossert

CFO

For further information please contact:

Don Bossert, CFO (780) 465-4129

info@jaegerresoures.com

www.jaegerresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Jaeger Resources Corp. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 23:19:04 UTC
About