Jaeger Resources : RECEIVES TSXV APPROVAL OF AMENDING AGREEMENT

July 17, 2019

JAEGER RECEIVES TSXV APPROVAL OF AMENDING AGREEMENT

Edmonton, AB-July 17, 2019-Jaeger Resources Corp. (TSXV:JAEG) announced today that it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange of the Amending Agreement dated May 15, 2019 with Stratabound Minerals Corp.

The 1,600,000 common shares issued pursuant to the Amending Agreement have a hold period expiring November 18, 2019.

