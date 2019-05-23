JAFCO : PAPABUBBLE Closes its First Business Succession Deal with Villon

May 24, 2019

PAPABUBBLE Closes its First Business Succession Deal with Villon

〜Succession of Art-Baumkuchen〜

PAPABUBBLE JAPAN (hereafter "the Company"), a world's most amusing candy store, signed a business succession contract with Sakae Otoshi, the founder of Villon Co., Ltd. ("Villon") well- known for its artistic Baumkuchen (German layer cakes).

The Company will inherit Villon's one-of-a-kind Baumkuchen recipe/ baking skills and build a management structure that allows many customers to enjoy its products even after 100 years from now.

After establishing a production system that ensures stable quality, plans are to develop new sales routes, including department stores' out-of-store sales and time-limited online sales.

With the signing of the above contract, PAPABUBBLE JAPAN HD acquired the entire shares in Villon and the Company began management participation.

Mr. Otoshi will remain as Technical Advisor to pass on his recipe and skills.

The PAPABUBBLE Group will continue to carry out capital participation to support manufacturers of exquisite sweets through business succession, business expansion and business restructuring.

【About Villon】

Villon was founded in 1965 by Mr. Otoshi, who had pattisier training at Almond (a long- established sweets/ café restaurant in Tokyo) and gained experience at a cake shop in Yokohama.

Gran Villon, an exquisitely made pot-shaped Baumkuchen originally developed by Mr. Otoshi, has a large following among politicians and celebrities as one-of-a-kind sweets.

Delicately-baked batter made with carefully selected ingredients is soft and flavorful and quickly melts in your mouth; the reason behind its slogan "Baumkuchen you can eat without

