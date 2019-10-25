Log in
Jagged Peak Energy : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Operational Update Conference Call

10/25/2019

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2019 earnings and operational update after market close on November 7, 2019, and will host a conference call to discuss those results and updates on November 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). This call will not include a Q&A session.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Jagged Peak Energy Inc.)

To join the live call, please dial 1-877-823-8605 (1-647-689-5644 international) with the conference ID 9192955. The call will be webcast live and accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through November 15, 2019 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (1-416-621-4642 international) with the conference ID 9192955. Additionally, a replay will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conference call. 

About Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin of West Texas.  For more information, visit our website at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com.

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jagged-peak-energy-schedules-third-quarter-2019-earnings-and-operational-update-conference-call-300945656.html

SOURCE Jagged Peak Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
