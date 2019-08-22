Log in
JAGUAR FINANCIAL CORP    JFC

JAGUAR FINANCIAL CORP

(JFC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange - 12/13
0.05 CAD   +25.00%
05:35pJaguar Announces Grant of Options
NE
05/09Jaguar Announces Appointment of Board Member
NE
2018Jaguar Financial Announces Director Resignation
NE
News 
News Summary

Jaguar Announces Grant of Options

08/22/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2019) - Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSXV: JFC) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 486,000 common shares at a price of $0.025 per share exercisable for a period of ten years.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Jaguar Financial Corporation

Jaguar is a Canadian merchant bank that generally invests in undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated public companies where Jaguar determines that one or more changes could be made to create shareholder value.

For additional information on this press release, please contact:

Vic Alboini, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Financial Corporation
647 352-8180

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47206


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Vic Alboini Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Perry V. Rapagna Chief Financial Officer
Gerald Sternberg Independent Director
