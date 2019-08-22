Jaguar Announces Grant of Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2019) - Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSXV: JFC) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 486,000 common shares at a price of $0.025 per share exercisable for a period of ten years.

About Jaguar Financial Corporation

Jaguar is a Canadian merchant bank that generally invests in undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated public companies where Jaguar determines that one or more changes could be made to create shareholder value.

