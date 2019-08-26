Jaguar Corrects Press Release Regarding Grant of Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2019) - Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSXV: JFC) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that its press release of August 22, 2019 announcing the grant of 486,000 options incorrectly referenced the exercise price of the options as $0.025 per share and should have referenced an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Jaguar Financial Corporation

Jaguar is a Canadian merchant bank that generally invests in undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated public companies where Jaguar determines that one or more changes could be made to create shareholder value.

For additional information on this press release, please contact:

Vic Alboini, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Jaguar Financial Corporation

647 352-8180

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47271