Jaguar Financial Announces Appointment of Corporate Secretary

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2020) - Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSXV: JFC.H) ("Jaguar Financial" or the "Company") announced that effective as of today it has appointed Grant Duthie as its Corporate Secretary, subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Duthie is a lawyer at Garfinkle Biderman LLP, where he focuses on securities, corporate finance and mergers and acquisition. He acts for private and publicly traded companies, underwriters and dealers in both private and public offerings of debt and equity securities, mergers, and acquisitions. Mr. Duthie holds a J.D. from the University of Western Ontario.

About Jaguar Financial Corporation

Jaguar Financial is a Canadian merchant bank generally investing in companies Jaguar Financial determines to be undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated. The investments made are usually event-driven, for example, where an investment is made in a company that is the subject of a takeover bid or where some other change is initiated by a third party or a shareholder of the subject company. Jaguar Financial's objective is to assist management of the undervalued company to create value that the market is missing.

