JAGUAR FINANCIAL CORPORATION

JAGUAR FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(JFC.H)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 07/13 02:04:52 pm
0.14 CAD   +7.69%
Jaguar Financial Announces Appointment of Corporate Secretary
NE
02/19JAGUAR FINL : IIROC Trading Resumption - DGHI; JFC.H
AQ
01/28JAGUAR FINL : IIROC Trading Halt - JFC
AQ
News 
Jaguar Financial Announces Appointment of Corporate Secretary

Jaguar Financial Announces Appointment of Corporate Secretary

07/13/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2020) - Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSXV: JFC.H) ("Jaguar Financial" or the "Company") announced that effective as of today it has appointed Grant Duthie as its Corporate Secretary, subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Duthie is a lawyer at Garfinkle Biderman LLP, where he focuses on securities, corporate finance and mergers and acquisition. He acts for private and publicly traded companies, underwriters and dealers in both private and public offerings of debt and equity securities, mergers, and acquisitions. Mr. Duthie holds a J.D. from the University of Western Ontario.

Additional Information

Michael Lerner, Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Financial Corporation
(416) 710-4906

About Jaguar Financial Corporation

Jaguar Financial is a Canadian merchant bank generally investing in companies Jaguar Financial determines to be undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated. The investments made are usually event-driven, for example, where an investment is made in a company that is the subject of a takeover bid or where some other change is initiated by a third party or a shareholder of the subject company. Jaguar Financial's objective is to assist management of the undervalued company to create value that the market is missing.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including statements regarding the terms and conditions of the appointment of the Corporate Secretary and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement. Accordingly, readers should not undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59648


© Newsfilecorp 2020
