JAI CORP LTD

JAI CORP LTD

(JAICORPLTD)
News 
Official Publications

Jai : Intimation regarding redemption of Preference Shares - update

03/25/2019

Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office:12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman

Point, Mumbai- 400 021.

Tel: 91-22-6115 5300. Fax: 91-22-2287 5197; E-mail: cs@jaicorpindia.com/ E-mail for investors: cs2@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

March 25, 2019

The Listing Centre, BSE Limited, Mumbai.

The Manager, Listing Department, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Mumbai.

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir / Madam,

This has reference to our intimation dated March 19, 2019.

The Company has redeemed 4,50,000 1% Non-cumulative, Non- participating

Redeemable Preference Shares out of profits of the Company today.

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Jai Corp Limited

Company Secretary

Regd. Office: A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra.

Disclaimer

Jai Corp. Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 09:24:11 UTC
