Jai : Intimation regarding redemption of Preference Shares - update

Jai Corp Limited

March 25, 2019

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This has reference to our intimation dated March 19, 2019.

The Company has redeemed 4,50,000 1% Non-cumulative, Non- participating

Redeemable Preference Shares out of profits of the Company today.

