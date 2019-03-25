Jai : Intimation regarding redemption of Preference Shares - update

Jai Corp Limited
March 25, 2019
This has reference to our intimation dated March 19, 2019.
The Company has redeemed 4,50,000 1% Non-cumulative, Non- participating
Redeemable Preference Shares out of profits of the Company today.
