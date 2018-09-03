Log in
Jai : Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations, 2015

09/03/2018 | 03:07pm CEST

Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office:12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman

Point, Mumbai- 400 021.

Tel:91-22-6115 5300.Fax: 91-22-2287 5197;E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com/ E-mail for investors:cs2@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

September 03, 2018

The Listing Centre, BSE Limited, Mumbai - 400 001.

The Manager, Listing Department, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Mumbai- 400 051.

Sub: Intimation under Regulation #30 of SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations 2015.

Dear Sir / Madam,

The Chairman of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Mr. K. M. Doongaji has informed the Company today that due to issues related to his health he will not be able to attend the ensuing 33rd Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the members of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 25th September, 2018 at the Registered Office at Nanded.

He has authorized Dr. Anup P. Shah, an independent director, and a member of all the three Committees to represent him at the said AGM.

Dr. Anup P. Shah has informed the Company of his acceptance.

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Jai Corp Limited

Company Secretary

Regd. Office: A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra.

Disclaimer

Jai Corp. Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 13:06:07 UTC
