Jai : Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations, 2015

September 28, 2018

Sub: Intimation under Regulation #30 of SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations 2015.

This has reference to the intimation dated September 10, 2018 on the subject of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary company, Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital Limited ('UIVCL') seeking approval of its shareholders to amalgamate UIVCL's wholly- owned subsidiary company UI Wealth Advisors Private Limited ('UIWAPL') with itself.

Please be informed that at the Annual General Meetings of UIVCL and UIWAPL held on September 27, 2018 the members of both the companies have given their respective approval for the amalgamation.

Since the financial statements of both UIVCL and UIWAPL are already being consolidated with the financial statements of the Company, no material financial impact is expected to result from the proposed amalgamation.

