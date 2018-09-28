Jai : Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations, 2015

Log in
0
09/28/2018 | 06:37am EDT

Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office:12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman

Point, Mumbai- 400 021.

Tel:91-22-6115 5300.Fax: 91-22-2287 5197;E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com/ E-mail for investors:cs2@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

September 28, 2018

The Listing Centre, BSE Limited, Mumbai - 400 001.

The Manager, Listing Department, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Mumbai- 400 051.

Sub: Intimation under Regulation #30 of SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations 2015.

Dear Sir / Madam,

This has reference to the intimation dated September 10, 2018 on the subject of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary company, Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital Limited ('UIVCL') seeking approval of its shareholders to amalgamate UIVCL's wholly- owned subsidiary company UI Wealth Advisors Private Limited ('UIWAPL') with itself.

Please be informed that at the Annual General Meetings of UIVCL and UIWAPL held on September 27, 2018 the members of both the companies have given their respective approval for the amalgamation.

Since the financial statements of both UIVCL and UIWAPL are already being consolidated with the financial statements of the Company, no material financial impact is expected to result from the proposed amalgamation.

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Jai Corp Limited

Company Secretary

Regd. Office: A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra.

Disclaimer

Jai Corp. Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 10:36:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Gaurav Satyapal Jain Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ashok Kumar President
Anand Jai kumar Jain Non-Executive Chairman
Rajendra Vishwanath Singh Chief Operating Officer
Pramod Kumar Jaiswal Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounts Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAI CORP LTD-30.85%296
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%8 787
APTARGROUP, INC.25.57%6 753
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-17.21%6 382
RPC GROUP PLC-8.20%4 370
FP CORP13.32%2 687
