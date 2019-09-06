Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JAKKS Pacific, Inc.    JAKK

JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.

(JAKK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JAKKS Pacific : Announces Receipt of Additional Expression of Interest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 06:01am EDT

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) (the “Company”) announced today that it has received an additional non-binding expression of interest to acquire all of the shares of the Company’s common stock for an indicated price of between $0.85-$0.90 per share on a fully diluted basis.

As previously announced in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 9, 2019 announcing the Company’s successful conclusion of the Recapitalization (as defined therein) transaction with the Ad Hoc Group (as defined therein), Oasis (as defined therein) and Wells Fargo (as defined therein), the Company continued to engage in discussions with another party that previously made a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the shares of the Company’s common stock for an indicated price of $0.80 per share on a fully diluted basis. Also as previously announced in such Current Report, such discussions were in addition to the prior negotiations with Hong Kong Meisheng Cultural Company Limited (“Meisheng”) regarding its proposed purchase of newly issued shares of the Company’s common stock, and followed delays in achieving the necessary approvals for the Meisheng transaction, including approvals from Chinese regulatory authorities.

The Company and its advisors have engaged in discussions with the interested parties regarding the non-binding proposals and have furnished information to them in connection with due diligence activities. All such recent discussions are in their early stages and no agreements or understandings have been reached with respect to such proposals, and the indicated prices described above may also change in a final offer, if made.

Stephen Berman, CEO and co-founder of the Company, noted that “As I have said, the Recapitalization transaction allowed us to continue to pursue our business objectives with renewed vigor and resolve. We remain committed to executing our business plan in the months and years ahead. At the same time, however, the Company is exploring the alternative transactions described in this announcement.”

No assurance can be given that the ongoing discussions and negotiations described above will result in a consummation of a transaction with any of the parties identified above, or with any other party, and that even if a transaction is consummated, that its final terms will resemble the terms described above.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, and difficulties with integrating acquired businesses.. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include MorfBoard®, Perfectly Cute®, Squish-Dee-Lish™, TP Blaster®, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Funnoodle®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi®, a youth skincare and make-up brand. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

©2019 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
06:01aJAKKS PACIFIC : Announces Receipt of Additional Expression of Interest
BU
09/04JAKKS PACIFIC : Disguise to Produce Wide Range of Halloween Costumes Inspired by..
BU
08/22JAKKS Pacific to Participate in the 8th Annual Gateway Investor Conference on..
GL
08/16JAKKS PACIFIC INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listin..
AQ
08/12C'EST MOI : Announces Actor, Host, and Award Winning Content Creator LIZA KOSHY ..
BU
08/09JAKKS PACIFIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/09JAKKS PACIFIC INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a..
AQ
08/09JAKKS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09JAKKS PACIFIC INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/09JAKKS PACIFIC INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 592 M
EBIT 2019 -15,0 M
Net income 2019 -27,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,78x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,25x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,04x
Capitalization 22,3 M
Chart JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,95  $
Last Close Price 0,75  $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen G. Berman Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
John Joseph McGrath Chief Operating Officer
Brent T. Novak Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Murray L. Skala Director
Rex H. Poulsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.-48.98%22
NINTENDO CO., LTD44.17%46 633
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%6 778
CD PROJEKT SA72.83%6 140
THQ NORDIC AB--.--%2 570
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD25.13%2 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group