JAKKS Pacific : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce third quarter 2018
financial results on Thursday, October 25, 2018 before the opening of
the stock market. The Company will also hold a teleconference and
webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and
prospects.
JAKKS Pacific invites all analysts, investors and media to listen to the
teleconference scheduled at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on October 25, 2018 via
the Internet at www.jakks.com/investors.
Callers in the U.S. can also participate by dialing (800) 708-4539;
international callers should dial (847) 619-6396. All callers should
dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to start of the conference time
and provide required passcode “47717352.”
The website will host an archive of the teleconference through November
1, 2018, approximately one hour after the call. In the U.S. the playback
can be accessed by calling (888) 843-7419, and international callers can
access the playback by calling (630) 652-3042, passcode for both is
47717352#.
About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer
and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world,
with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s
popular proprietary brands include Perfectly Cute™, Real Workin’
Buddies™, Squish-Dee-Lish™, XPV®, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®,
Funnoodle®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired
products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a youth
skincare and make-up brand. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s
commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact
on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and
follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys),
Twitter (@jakkstoys)
and Facebook (JAKKS
Pacific).
