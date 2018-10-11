JAKKS Pacific : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce third quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, October 25, 2018 before the opening of the stock market. The Company will also hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific invites all analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on October 25, 2018 via the Internet at www.jakks.com/investors. Callers in the U.S. can also participate by dialing (800) 708-4539; international callers should dial (847) 619-6396. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to start of the conference time and provide required passcode “47717352.”

The website will host an archive of the teleconference through November 1, 2018, approximately one hour after the call. In the U.S. the playback can be accessed by calling (888) 843-7419, and international callers can access the playback by calling (630) 652-3042, passcode for both is 47717352#.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Perfectly Cute™, Real Workin’ Buddies™, Squish-Dee-Lish™, XPV®, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Funnoodle®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a youth skincare and make-up brand. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

