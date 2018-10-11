Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JAKKS Pacific, Inc.    JAKK

JAKKS PACIFIC, INC. (JAKK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JAKKS Pacific : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce third quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, October 25, 2018 before the opening of the stock market. The Company will also hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific invites all analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on October 25, 2018 via the Internet at www.jakks.com/investors. Callers in the U.S. can also participate by dialing (800) 708-4539; international callers should dial (847) 619-6396. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to start of the conference time and provide required passcode “47717352.”

The website will host an archive of the teleconference through November 1, 2018, approximately one hour after the call. In the U.S. the playback can be accessed by calling (888) 843-7419, and international callers can access the playback by calling (630) 652-3042, passcode for both is 47717352#.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Perfectly Cute™, Real Workin’ Buddies™, Squish-Dee-Lish™, XPV®, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Funnoodle®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a youth skincare and make-up brand. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
10:47pJAKKS PACIFIC : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call
BU
10/03JAKKS PACIFIC : Disguise Offers a Spooktacular List of Wicked and Fun Halloween ..
BU
10/02JAKKS PACIFIC : JAM Media Taps JAKKS Pacific as Master Toy Partner for Becca&rsq..
BU
08/29JAKKS Pacific to Participate in the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on ..
GL
08/09JAKKS PACIFIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/09JAKKS PACIFIC : Launches FanHeads™
BU
07/26JAKKS PACIFIC INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
07/26JAKKS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26JAKKS PACIFIC INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/26JAKKS PACIFIC : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/09Toys 'R' Us Wants To Rise From The Ashes, But It Will Remain A Corpse 
10/08JAKKS Pacific inks deal with Paramount Players for Creepy Crawlers feature fi.. 
10/03Big Day For Fedspeak (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
10/03WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Big Day For Fedspeak 
10/03Resurrection of Toys 'R' Us? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 593 M
EBIT 2018 -6,80 M
Net income 2018 -44,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,11x
Capitalization 67,1 M
Chart JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,56 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen G. Berman Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
John Joseph McGrath Chief Operating Officer
Brent T. Novak Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Murray L. Skala Director
Rex H. Poulsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.-2.13%67
NINTENDO CO., LTD-8.24%50 393
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%9 399
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD-19.37%2 228
COM2US CORP--.--%1 605
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 206
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.