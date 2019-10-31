JAKKS Pacific : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) will announce third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019 before the opening of the stock market. The Company will also hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific invites all analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled at 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT on November 7, 2019 via the Internet at www.jakks.com/investors. Callers in the U.S. can also participate by dialing (800) 708-4539; international callers should dial (847) 619-6396. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to start of the conference time and provide required passcode “49167023.”

The website will host an archive of the teleconference for 7 days through November 14, 2019, approximately one hour after the call. In the U.S. the playback can be accessed by calling (888) 843-7419, and international callers can access the playback by calling (630) 652-3042, passcode for both is 49167023#.

