JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.

(JAKK)
JAKKS Pacific : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

10/31/2019 | 07:55pm EDT

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) will announce third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019 before the opening of the stock market. The Company will also hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific invites all analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled at 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT on November 7, 2019 via the Internet at www.jakks.com/investors. Callers in the U.S. can also participate by dialing (800) 708-4539; international callers should dial (847) 619-6396. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to start of the conference time and provide required passcode “49167023.”

The website will host an archive of the teleconference for 7 days through November 14, 2019, approximately one hour after the call. In the U.S. the playback can be accessed by calling (888) 843-7419, and international callers can access the playback by calling (630) 652-3042, passcode for both is 49167023#.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Perfectly Cute™, Real Workin’ Buddies™, Squish-Dee-Lish™, XPV®, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Funnoodle®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 592 M
EBIT 2019 -15,0 M
Net income 2019 -27,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,80x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,42x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,04x
Capitalization 25,0 M
Chart JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,95  $
Last Close Price 0,77  $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen G. Berman Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
John Joseph McGrath Chief Operating Officer
Brent T. Novak Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Murray L. Skala Director
Rex H. Poulsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.-44.94%26
NINTENDO CO., LTD.35.94%42 111
CD PROJEKT S.A.69.19%6 386
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%6 318
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.41.45%2 901
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 439
