JAKKS Pacific : Disguise and MorphCostumes Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership

MorphCostumes to Sell, Distribute and Market Disguise’s Licensed Costumes in EMEA

Disguise, Inc., today announced a strategic distribution partnership with European costume specialist, MorphCostumes. The partnership will allow MorphCostumes to sell, distribute and market Disguise’s licensed costumes in EMEA, demonstrating a mutual confidence and recognition of Disguise’s global potential in Europe. MorphCostumes will have an arsenal of licensed costumes to distribute including iconic brands LEGO, Nintendo, Minecraft, and Microsoft Halo, as well as additional brands to be announced in the near future.

MorphCostumes to Sell, Distribute and Market Disguise’s Licensed Costumes in EMEA (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have been actively pursuing our objective of growing our licensed costumes sales in Europe,” said Tara Hefter, Disguise’s Executive Vice President and General Manager. “EMEA is a key part of our overall international growth strategy and MorphCostumes is a strong partner who shares our commitment to quality and customer excellence, while providing expertise in fancy dress up and costumes in Europe.” This strategic distribution agreement with MorphCostumes represents a significant milestone in Disguise’s efforts to expand its global footprint. “While we have always been a powerhouse for Halloween in North America, it is our goal to provide costumes globally for incremental dress up occasions like Carnival and World Book Day.”

Gregor Lawson, MorphCostumes Co-Founder, added, “We are delighted to partner with Disguise and gain the opportunity to distribute their world class portfolio of licensed costumes. It is great recognition of the competitive advantage achieved by our complementary strategies to maximize sales across Amazon, our own websites and retail partners.”

Both Disguise and AFG are very excited about this new strategic partnership and the mutual benefits it will bring for both companies. Watch for the expansion of Disguise’s licensed products on Amazon in Europe just in time for Halloween this year.

About MorphCostumes:

Founded in Edinburgh, Scotland in 2009 with the invention of the Morphsuit, MorphCostumes has grown to design, manufacture & distribute a full range of innovative costumes and accessories around the world. MorphCostumes has market leading expertise in direct to consumer sales through Amazon and proprietary websites. This is complemented by wholesale distribution through major Big box & Specialty retailers.

About Disguise, Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in the San Diego area, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include MorfBoard™, Perfectly Cute™, Squish-Dee-Lish™, TP Blaster™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Funnoodle®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a youth skincare and make-up brand. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

