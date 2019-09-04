JAKKS Pacific : Disguise to Produce Wide Range of Halloween Costumes Inspired by the Wizarding World

Disguise, Inc., today announced in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products they will manufacture, market, and distribute adult and kids Halloween costumes, accessories, and everyday dress up in the U.S. and Canada inspired by the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

“We are excited to be partnering with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on the Wizarding World and to create costumes that will allow Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts fans to reenact their favorite moments from the films in a whole new way,” said Tara Hefter, EVP and GM of Disguise, Inc.

Items will be inspired by Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011), Harry Potter Literary Collection, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Disguise, Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry, creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in the San Diego area, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year, bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include MorfBoard™, TP Blaster™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

