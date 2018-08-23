Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Jamba, Inc. Buyout

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Jamba, Inc. (“Jamba” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GM: JMBA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Focus Brands Inc. (“Focus Brands”) in a transaction valued at approximately $200 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Jamba will receive $13.00 in cash for each share of Jamba common stock.

If you own common stock of Jamba and purchased any shares before August 2, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

