News Summary

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Jamba, Inc. Buyout

08/23/2018 | 06:41pm EDT

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: JMBA)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to August 2, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Jamba, Inc. (“Jamba” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GM: JMBA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Focus Brands Inc. (“Focus Brands”) in a transaction valued at approximately $200 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Jamba will receive $13.00 in cash for each share of Jamba common stock.

If you own common stock of Jamba and purchased any shares before August 2, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
