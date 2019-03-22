Log in
James Cropper : How do Brands Meet Consumer Standards of Sustainability?

03/22/2019 | 07:05am EDT
22nd March 2019

Sustainability is at the top of every agenda whether you are talking about making sure Britain's economy is sustainable after Brexit or considering how consumers, brands, businesses and manufacturers can reduce our impact on the environment. The problem faced by brands is that every consumer's standards of sustainability is different.

Although the issues around sustainability go far beyond what the consumer demands, for businesses to succeed and grow they need to manage solutions for the short term to meet the latest consumer needs whilst making longer term plans and commitments to address some of the major issues across society. Consumers and Government agencies are piling on the pressure for brands and manufacturers to re-evaluate their processes and practises, packaging is the obvious choice for some quick wins in terms of communicating sustainable practice to the end customer.

Packaging in particular has come under fire, more specifically plastic packaging. We all know plastic has its uses and that there is great work being done to ensure the plastics of the future are more sustainable and less damaging to the environment. However there is increased pressure for brands to move away from plastic to more sustainable materials, such as fibre based. Organisations such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation are doing great work to help reduce plastic waste and pollution at the source. James Cropper are proud to be one of the 350+ signatories to the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, whereby we are pledging our support to the campaign.

Estee Lauder Companies recently announced that they are planning to increase the amount of post-consumer recycled material in their product packaging by up to 50%. By 2025, 75-100% of their packaging will be recyclable, refillable, reusable, recycled or recoverable. Pledging to use responsibly-sourced paper products whenever possible, with a goal to have 100% of forest-based fibre cartons FSCcertified by 2025. (Source: cosmeticsbusiness.com)

As well as the Estee Lauder brand itself they own some of the world's biggest luxury cosmetic brands such as Jo Malone, Bobbi Brown, MAC, Le Mer and Tom Ford. If Estee Lauder Companies are able to achieve their goal and meet the targets they have set they will have a significant impact on the environmental footprint of the global cosmetics industry.

James Cropper COLOURFORM™ is already producing packaging that is made from 100% post-consumer waste (PCW), and our CupCycling™ facility has been especially designed for producing beautiful, speciality papers incorporating post-consumer waste. Primarily single use paper cups. Where we are producing luxury papers that include fresh fibre, we only use responsibly sourced fibres, from suppliers who are certified to FSCand PEFCstandards.

According to figures released on 15th March 2019 by fashion search engine Lyst, searches for sustainable fashion increased by 66% last year. Many brands are taking note of the fact that consumer demands are changing, rather than consumers changing their own behaviours they are looking to the brands they choose to do the right thing on their behalf. Many now expect the brands to take full responsibility for the impact of their products and packaging right up until end of life. Is your brand doing enough to appease consumer demands?

Get in touch for more information and to talk to James Cropper about how we are helping brands produce sustainable, luxury packaging.


Disclaimer

James Cropper plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 11:04:04 UTC
