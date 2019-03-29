James Cropper : Packaging Trends 2019

29th March 2019

Mintel recently released their Global Packaging Trends 2019 report and focused on four main trends that they see penetrating through the packaging industry across all sectors.

Connected Packaging - the link between the digital and the physical world is to become stronger through the use of on pack features that allow consumers to use their mobile devices to connect further with brands.

- the link between the digital and the physical world is to become stronger through the use of on pack features that allow consumers to use their mobile devices to connect further with brands. Closing The Loop - the consumer demand for recyclable and recycled packaging has been on the increase over recent years and 2019 is going to be no different.

- the consumer demand for recyclable and recycled packaging has been on the increase over recent years and 2019 is going to be no different. Reinventing The Box - as consumers embrace online shopping, branded ecommerce packaging and packaging strategies are changing the face of the industry.

- as consumers embrace online shopping, branded ecommerce packaging and packaging strategies are changing the face of the industry. Plastic-Free - the big plastic debate. Momentum for plastic-free packaging is growing rapidly, with retailers now introducing plastic free aisles. Brands need to consider what they can do to gain their place on the shelf and be part of the debate.

- the big plastic debate. Momentum for plastic-free packaging is growing rapidly, with retailers now introducing plastic free aisles. Brands need to consider what they can do to gain their place on the shelf and be part of the debate.



All of these trends resonate with the work we are doing at James Cropper, but the one that is most prominent has to be 'Closing The Loop', this is a subject close to our heart and we are already invested heavily in. With CupCycling™ we have been working closely with brands, retailers, industry groups, academia and other businesses to develop a closed loop packaging solution. By forging strong relationships with the likes of Costa Coffee, Starbucks and McDonalds we are able to work with waste management companies to collect and recycle used paper cups and create new value and beauty from this waste stream by turning them into custom papers.

Over recent years brands and converters have been making commitments to using 100% recyclable packaging materials, that can then be 100% recycled. But how many of them have actually considered how, where and who will supply these materials?

Through schemes like OPRL, on pack communication regarding how recyclable the packaging is has become much more commonplace, but there is still some way to go increase recycling rates and standardise the communication for consumers. According to the Mintel Global Packaging Trends 2019 report only 27% of new beauty and personal care launches in 2017 featured an environmentally friendly packaging claim.

An example of a brand that has managed to create a fully closed loop solution through partnering with James Cropper is luxury department store Selfridges. Just to include CupCycled fibres in their iconic yellow packaging wasn't enough, instead they were keen to take it one step further. The used paper cups from coffee outlets in their own stores are collected and brought to us for recycling and then used in the production of paper to create their own packaging. A fine example of 'Closing The Loop'.

Brands such as Selfridges, Lush and Burberry are seeing the opportunity to differentiate themselves by being part of the solution for a circular economy. By aligning with James Cropper and CupCycling™ the message to the consumer is simple and easily communicated with our CupCycling™ logo - a double-positive for the brand - not only is the packaging truly sustainable, but in the process we are also doing good for society. The CupCycling endorsement on pack lets consumers quickly identify that the packaging is environmentally friendly and encourages a connection to the brand on an ethical level. They can see they are a brand that cares and is taking action to become a more sustainable business.

James Cropper papers and paper products are not only leading the way in circular design but find a place in connected packaging, ecommerce boxes as well as plastic-free packaging.

Our Tailor Made service enables brands to develop packaging papers and boards that are suited to modern print processes, allowing the addition of QR codes and other printed technology that can be accessed with a mobile electronic device. Bridging the gap between the digital and physical shopping experience.

Our COLOURFORM™ business is able to facilitate both reinventing the box and plastic-free packaging trends. This moulded fibre packaging allows brands to create bespoke packaging that fits around its contents, often meaning less packaging materials are needed as the products are held securely in place. Reducing the need and replacing plastic packaging for products that need a little more protection and support.

One brand that has taken full advantage of what James Cropper can offer through COLOURFORM™ is beauty and personal care brand LUSH. Their 100% recycled and recyclable packaging has been specifically developed to fit around their products, creating a better buying experience for their customers. Products are protected and can be stored more easily, whilst being environmentally friendly and in line with the brands sustainability goals, which are also shared by many of their consumers.

Don't let your brand get left behind or left out of the conversation around packaging in 2019, get in touch with us to discuss how we can help bring your packaging in line with Mintel's Global Packaging Trends.