James Fisher and Sons : Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 23 March 2020

23 March 2020

James Fisher and Sons Plc (the 'Company') has posted its 2019 Report and Accounts and Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to shareholders. The Report and Accounts is available here on the Company's website with the Notice of AGM.

All of the material required to be communicated to the media in unedited full text through a Regulatory Information Service under DTR 6.3.5 was in the Preliminary Announcement issued on 27 February 2020. This material is not a substitute for reading the 2019 Report and Accounts in full.

AGM

The Company's 2020 AGM will be held at 11.00am on Thursday 30 April 2020 at the Abbey House Hotel, Abbey Road, Barrow-in-Furness, LA13 0PA. Shareholders can vote online viawww.signalshares.com.

National Storage Mechanism

In compliance with LR 9.6.3, the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM :



2019 Report and Accounts

Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting

For further information, contact: