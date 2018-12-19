Log in
JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC (FSJ)

JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC (FSJ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/19 10:29:56 am
1715 GBp   +0.88%
08/24JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2013JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

James Fisher & Sons : £30m Submarine Rescue System contract

12/19/2018 | 09:25am CET
RNS Number : 8987K
Fisher (James) & Sons plc
19 December 2018

19 December 2018

James Fisher and Sons plc

James Fisher signs £30m Submarine Rescue System contract

James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) ("JFS") today announces that its subsidiary JFD has been awardeda £30m contract by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME). The contract is for the design, construction and delivery of a 3rd generation deep search and rescue vehicle for the Korean navy, together with training and in-service support. The vehicle will be delivered in 2021.

Nick Henry, Chief Executive Officer of JFS, said:

"JFD delivered the first deep search and rescue system to the Korean navy in 2009 and this additional capability further demonstrates our position of market leadership in the submarine rescue market. The vehicle is a variation of the two 3rd generation vehicles recently delivered to the Indian navy."

Contacts:

James Fisher and Sons plc

Nick Henry

Chief Executive Officer

020 7614 9508

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule


0203 727 1374


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
CNTFKFDPOBDDABD

Disclaimer

James Fisher & Sons plc published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 08:24:01 UTC
