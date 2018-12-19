James Fisher & Sons : BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

19 December 2018

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date:19 December 2018

Name of applicant: JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC Name of scheme: JAMES FISHER AND SONS LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN Period of return: From: 15/06/2018 To: 18/12/2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 125,000 ordinary shares of 25p each Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 ordinary shares of 25p each Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 ordinary shares of 25p each Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 125,000 ordinary shares of 25p each

Name of contact: Jim Marsh Telephone number of contact: 01229 615 559

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date:19 December 2018

Name of applicant: JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC Name of scheme: JAMES FISHER AND SONS EXECUTIVE SHARE OPTION SCHEME Period of return: From: 15/06/2018 To: 18/12/2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 194,969 ordinary shares of 25p each Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 ordinary shares of 25p each Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 ordinary shares of 25p each Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 194,969 ordinary shares of 25p each

Name of contact: Jim Marsh Telephone number of contact: 01229 615 559

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date:19 December 2018

Name of applicant: JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC Name of scheme: JAMES FISHER AND SONS SAVINGS RELATED SHARE OPTION SCHEME Period of return: From: 15/06/2018 To: 18/12/2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 15,135 ordinary shares of 25p each Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 ordinary shares of 25p each Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 ordinary shares of 25p each Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 15,135 ordinary shares of 25p each