James Fisher & Sons : BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

19 December 2018
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date:19 December 2018
|
Name of applicant:
|
JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC
|
Name of scheme:
|
JAMES FISHER AND SONS LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
15/06/2018
|
To:
|
18/12/2018
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
125,000 ordinary shares of 25p each
|
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
0 ordinary shares of 25p each
|
Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
0 ordinary shares of 25p each
|
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
125,000 ordinary shares of 25p each
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Jim Marsh
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
01229 615 559
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date:19 December 2018
|
Name of applicant:
|
JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC
|
Name of scheme:
|
JAMES FISHER AND SONS EXECUTIVE SHARE OPTION SCHEME
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
15/06/2018
|
To:
|
18/12/2018
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
194,969 ordinary shares of 25p each
|
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
0 ordinary shares of 25p each
|
Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
0 ordinary shares of 25p each
|
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
194,969 ordinary shares of 25p each
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Jim Marsh
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
01229 615 559
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date:19 December 2018
|
Name of applicant:
|
JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC
|
Name of scheme:
|
JAMES FISHER AND SONS SAVINGS RELATED SHARE OPTION SCHEME
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
15/06/2018
|
To:
|
18/12/2018
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
15,135 ordinary shares of 25p each
|
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
0 ordinary shares of 25p each
|
Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
0 ordinary shares of 25p each
|
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
15,135 ordinary shares of 25p each
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Jim Marsh
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
01229 615 559