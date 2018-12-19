Log in
JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC (FSJ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/19 10:29:56 am
1715 GBp   +0.88%
James Fisher & Sons : BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

12/19/2018 | 09:25am CET
RNS Number : 8893K
Fisher (James) & Sons plc
19 December 2018

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date:19 December 2018

Name of applicant:

JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC

Name of scheme:

JAMES FISHER AND SONS LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

Period of return:

From:

15/06/2018

To:

18/12/2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

125,000 ordinary shares of 25p each

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0 ordinary shares of 25p each

Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0 ordinary shares of 25p each

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

125,000 ordinary shares of 25p each

Name of contact:

Jim Marsh

Telephone number of contact:

01229 615 559

Date:19 December 2018

Name of applicant:

JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC

Name of scheme:

JAMES FISHER AND SONS EXECUTIVE SHARE OPTION SCHEME

Period of return:

From:

15/06/2018

To:

18/12/2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

194,969 ordinary shares of 25p each

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0 ordinary shares of 25p each

Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0 ordinary shares of 25p each

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

194,969 ordinary shares of 25p each

Name of contact:

Jim Marsh

Telephone number of contact:

01229 615 559

Date:19 December 2018

Name of applicant:

JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC

Name of scheme:

JAMES FISHER AND SONS SAVINGS RELATED SHARE OPTION SCHEME

Period of return:

From:

15/06/2018

To:

18/12/2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

15,135 ordinary shares of 25p each

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0 ordinary shares of 25p each

Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0 ordinary shares of 25p each

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

15,135 ordinary shares of 25p each

Name of contact:

Jim Marsh

Telephone number of contact:

01229 615 559


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Disclaimer

James Fisher & Sons plc published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 08:24:00 UTC
