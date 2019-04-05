Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  James Fisher & Sons plc    FSJ   GB0003395000

JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC

(FSJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

James Fisher & Sons : EDS HV Group awarded 15-year O&M contract at Greater Gabbard 05 April 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 07:17am EDT

05 April 2019

High voltage engineering specialist EDS HV Group (EDS) has been awarded a significant 15-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract for OFTO assets at Greater Gabbard.

The contract has been awarded by Equitix Investment Management Ltd which own the concession and who will rely on EDS's extensive skills, experience and innovative approach to asset management to help maximise the availability of the high voltage network.

Nathan Wakefield, director at Equitix, said:

'We are delighted to have secured the services of EDS who are passionate about providing the very best operationally. They bring extensive experience to the management and processes of transmission assets like Greater Gabbard OFTO and we look forward to working alongside them to maximise availability and output to the grid.'

EDS's team of multi-skilled engineers and technicians will provide a full turnkey solution for two offshore platforms, the onshore substation and grid connection at the 500MW Greater Gabbard in Lowestoft, Suffolk to help the wind farm fulfil its output potential.

EDS will supply maintenance services on both the transmission assets and auxiliary systems, including fire systems and cranes, as well as providing CTVs. Operations will be managed from EDS's 24/7 control centre and will include network surveillance, high voltage (HV) safety management and marine coordination utilising James Fisher's industry-leading Offshore Wind Management System (OWMS)®.

Jonathan Ball, head of OFTO projects at EDS HV Group, said:

'Supporting critical UK infrastructure such as OFTO assets requires a level of expertise and experience which we have developed in EDS for a number of years. We are thrilled that our efforts have culminated in this contract award at Greater Gabbard, fulfilling our evolution to a specialist provider of high voltage engineering services.'

Ryan Henderson, executive director at EDS HV Group, added:

'This is a key contract award which aligns with the James Fisher group's long-term strategy to become the number one provider of operations and maintenance services to the offshore wind industry.

'At EDS HV Group, our mission is to maximise high voltage network availability in offshore wind to help ensure the long-term sustainability of our industry. We are really looking forward to starting this journey with Equitix at Greater Gabbard as we continue to build on our strong relationship.'

In addition to its core HV engineering expertise, EDS now has the capacity to offer its customers a diverse range of topside and subsea services, via the wider James Fisher group.

Disclaimer

James Fisher & Sons plc published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 11:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC
07:17aJAMES FISHER & SONS : EDS HV Group awarded 15-year O&M contract at Greater Gabba..
PU
04/04JAMES FISHER & SONS : Triton Knoll awards latest contract to JFMS 04 April 2019
PU
04/04JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/03JAMES FISHER & SONS : Subsea Excavation sets up Nigeria base
AQ
03/25JAMES FISHER & SONS : Annual Report & Accounts
PU
03/22JAMES FISHER & SONS : Appointment of Senior Independent Director
PU
02/26JAMES FISHER & SONS : Preliminary Results
PU
02/20JAMES FISHER & SONS : buys Saudi offshore services company Murjan Al-Sharq Marin..
AQ
02/19JAMES FISHER & SONS : continues Middle East expansion with the acquisition of Mu..
PU
01/16JAMES FISHER & SONS : Acquisitions of Martek and MSMC 16 January 2019
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 596 M
EBIT 2019 66,1 M
Net income 2019 47,5 M
Debt 2019 110 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 21,00
P/E ratio 2020 19,56
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capitalization 967 M
Chart JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC
Duration : Period :
James Fisher & Sons plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Paul Henry Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Malcolm Stephen Paul Chairman
Stuart Charles Kilpatrick Group Finance Director & Executive Director
David G. Moorhouse Senior Independent Director
Michael J. L. Salter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC10.96%1 304
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK-0.12%27 084
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD56.44%9 043
HAPAG-LLOYD AG30.58%5 849
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-3.24%4 058
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD57.88%3 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About