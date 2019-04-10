Log in
James Fisher & Sons : Notification of Directors' Interest in Shares

04/10/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC

Notification of Directors' Interest in Shares

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Fergus Hugh Stirling Graham

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Announcement

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

James Fisher and Sons plc

b)

LEI

213800J975E5OYR6S216

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in James Fisher and Sons plc

GB0003395000

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of an option to acquire ordinary shares under the James Fisher and Sons plc 2015 Sharesave Plan which will first become exercisable on 3 April 2022.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

85

2098p

e)

Date of the transaction

3 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

James Fisher & Sons plc published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 21:32:08 UTC
