James Fisher & Sons : Notification of Directors' Interest in Shares

JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC
Notification of Directors' Interest in Shares
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Fergus Hugh Stirling Graham
|
2
|
Reason for Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Announcement
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
James Fisher and Sons plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800J975E5OYR6S216
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in James Fisher and Sons plc
GB0003395000
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of an option to acquire ordinary shares under the James Fisher and Sons plc 2015 Sharesave Plan which will first become exercisable on 3 April 2022.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
85
2098p
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
3 April 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
